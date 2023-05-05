Home States Odisha

Meet over possible cyclone

However, the details of its path and intensification can be ascertained after the formation of the low pressure area.

Published: 05th May 2023 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 10:06 AM

Cyclone Mandous

Image used for representation. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A preparatory meeting was convened by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to prepare for a possible cyclone over the Bay of Bengal. Mayor Sulochana Das directed the corporators and officials of the civic body to remain prepared to handle any emergency.  

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a low pressure area is likely to form over south-east Bay of Bengal around Sunday and intensify into a cyclonic storm. However, the details of its path and intensification can be ascertained after the formation of the low pressure area.

The system is expected to concentrate into a depression over south-east Bay of Bengal on Monday and thereafter it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards central Bay of Bengal.

