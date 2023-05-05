Home States Odisha

Narrow escape for PHC staff, patients after cement ceiling caves in

Published: 05th May 2023

The damaged hospital roof | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  The staff and patients of primary health centre (PHC), Rankal in Kendrapara’s Luna-Karandia river island had a close shave after a cement plaster came crumbling down from the ceiling of the hospital following heavy rains on Wednesday night. 

Sources said the 56-year-old hospital has witnessed several such incidents in the past. The current mishap has raised safety concerns among the staff and patients of the hospital considering its dilapidated condition.

“The battered condition, unsafe roof and lack of basic facilities have been plaguing the PHC since a long time but no action has yet been taken for its renovation,” said Akhilmohan Das of Rankal village.
A staff of the hospital threw light on the present condition of the building and said, “There is constant water leakage from the hospital roof since it’s already in a cracked condition.

While the iron rods have rusted and are exposed, the slabs are at a risk of crashing anytime. Besides the wires are lying bare and short circuits in the sockets common. We always work with the fear of being electrocuted or a slab coming down on us any moment,” he said. 

The chief district medical officer has been apprised of the issue several time but to no avail, said another staff on condition of anonymity. “This hospital is our lifeline. The government should renovate the building and focus on improving existing facilities. With a shortage of doctors, quacks are cashing in and running parallel health services in the area,” alleged one Ajit Mallick of Rankal village.

Admitting to the hospital’s poor condition, additional district medical officer Babar Beg said the hospital runs with six staff and a medical officer. “The building will soon be refurbished,” he added.

