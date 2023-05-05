Home States Odisha

Noose tightens around magic practitioner Maulana Kaifi Khan, driver held

Police said Israel (29), a resident of Barpathar Makaraba Sahi is a graduate and worked as Khan’s driver. He also encouraged people facing problems in life to contact Khan.

Published: 05th May 2023 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Khan being taken on remand | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Mangalabag police on Thursday arrested Sk Israel, the driver and key associate of black magic practitioner Maulana Kaifi Khan against whom six cases of cheating have been registered so far. Police said Israel (29), a resident of Barpathar Makaraba Sahi is a graduate and worked as Khan’s driver. He also encouraged people facing problems in life to contact Khan and used to deal with financial transactions.

Khan (27), after completing his matriculation, pursued a few religious courses like Maulana, Hafiz along with Alim from Uttar Pradesh. He had been targeting people facing issues through Israel since 2018. Police said Khan had also engaged some of his friends and relatives to help him find clients. Khan had travelled 10 to 12 times by air to Bengaluru, Delhi and Rajasthan and had a fleet of 10-12 cars along with fixed deposits, investments in shares and LIC. His 11 accounts have so far been frozen.

“We are looking into Khan’s financial transactions and investigating to ascertain how his associates assisted him in duping people. Khan is being interrogated and more persons are likely to be arrested in connection with the cases,” said a senior police officer. Police said, he first used to drive fear within people who complained of presence of evil spirit in their houses. And then would allure them by saying  some hidden treasure was hidden in their houses.In 2019, Khan was arrested by Cuttack Sadar police for giving shelter to Sakil.

TAGS
Maulana Kaifi Khan
