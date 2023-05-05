Odisha CM announces Rs 10 crore for Pandit Raghunath Murmu memorial

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday approved Rs 10 crore for renovation of the memorial of Pandit Raghunath Murmu, who developed Ol Chiki script for Santhali language in Mayurbhanj district.As per the chief minister’s office (CMO), while Rs 75 lakh will be spent on development of the samadhi at Dandbose-Kapiburu, an equal amount will be spent on construction of a meditation centre.

At least Rs 3 crore will be spent on building walls and connecting roads in Kapiburu. Similarly, while Rs 2 crore will be spent on an auditorium and research centre, Rs 1 crore has been earmarked for construction of a dormitory and other facilities for the convenience of tourists visiting the place.

The government plans to spend Rs 70 lakh for beautification of Kapiburu and setting up of a reception centre. Besides, Rs 1 crore will be utilised on development of Dandbose, Bidu Chandan outdoor area and Maranga-Ahara tank. This apart, Rs 80 lakh will be spent on drinking water facilities and electrification of the area.

The project will be implemented by the Works department. The chief minister has asked the district administration to complete the work as early as possible. In March, 5T secretary VK Pandian had visited the memorial of Pandit Murmu in Dandbose and his residence at Baripada. He had interacted with members of the Santhal community and assured them the site will be developed as per the aspirations of locals.

