Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Dedicates transformed high schools in five districts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday dedicated 359 transformed high schools in five districts of Odisha under 5T initiative of the state government.The renovated high schools were inaugurated by the chief minister through video-conferencing on the fourth day of phase III of the transformation programme. The high schools include 124 in Bhadrak, 77 in Kandhamal, 35 in Dhenkanal, 80 in Gajapati and 43 in Sonepur.

With this, a total of 1,493 high schools have been transformed in the third phase of the programme. At least 3,981 schools were transformed in the last two phases across the state. After the completion of the three phases, Odisha will have total 6,132 transformed high schools.

The chief minister congratulated members of the school management committee, parents and local community for their contribution towards transformation of the schools. “The school transformation is a bright example of public participation in government programme. From design to implementation and the expenditure, people have taken active participation. It reflects the transparency of the programme,” he added.

