Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Dedicates transformed high schools in five districts

The chief minister congratulated members of the school management committee, parents and local community for their contribution towards transformation of the schools.

Published: 05th May 2023 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday dedicated 359 transformed high schools in five districts of Odisha under 5T initiative of the state government.The renovated high schools were inaugurated by the chief minister through video-conferencing on the fourth day of phase III of the transformation programme. The high schools include 124 in Bhadrak, 77 in Kandhamal, 35 in Dhenkanal, 80 in Gajapati and 43 in Sonepur.

With this, a total of 1,493 high schools have been transformed in the third phase of the programme. At least 3,981 schools were transformed in the last two phases across the state. After the completion of the three phases, Odisha will have total 6,132 transformed high schools.

The chief minister congratulated members of the school management committee, parents and local community for their contribution towards transformation of the schools. “The school transformation is a bright example of public participation in government programme. From design to implementation and the expenditure, people have taken active participation. It reflects the transparency of the programme,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp