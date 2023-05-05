Odisha: Tipper crushes 3 drivers to death; 18 hurt after vehicle falls from ghat

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR/BERHAMPUR: At least three persons were killed after being run over by a heavy duty tipper at Keonjhar Bypass on National Highway-20 late in the night on Wednesday. The deceased were identified as Harekrushna Nayak (50) of Bangore village and Balabhadra Naik of Dhenka within Soso police limits in Keonjhar district and Akhila Kumar Sethy (42) of Adia in Bhadrak’s Agarpada. All three were truck drivers by profession.

Police said the trio was on way to Gandhamardan mines to load iron ore in their trucks. On reaching Keonjhar town, they parked their vehicles and were going to a roadside dhaba to have dinner at around 10 pm when a speeding 16-wheeler Hyva tipper coming from Ghatagaon hit them.

Harekrushna and Akhila were killed on the spot while Balabhadra sustained critical injuries. On being informed, Keonjhar Town police reached the spot and rushed Balabhadra to the district headquarters hospital where he was declared dead.

Following the mishap, the driver of the Hyva tipper absconded. Police have seized the vehicle. Sources said accidents are taking place at Keonjhar Bypass frequently due to illegal parking of heavy vehicles along NH-20.

On the day, 18 persons were injured after an auto-rickshaw skidded off Guchaguda ghat and plunged 20 feet down at Mohana in Gajapati district. Sources said 18 villagers including eight women and four kids of Guchaguda and Tutuguda were on way to the weekly market at Luhagudi in the three-wheeler. When the overcrowded vehicle was crossing Guchaguda ghat, the driver lost control and the auto-rickshaw skidded off the road and fell down near Kandhakalameri village.

Hearing screams, locals reached the spot and rescued the injured passengers. On being informed, police also reached the mishap site and rushed the injured to Mohana hospital. Later, four injured women and two kids were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur after their condition deteriorated.

Police said the auto-rickshaw driver fled after the accident. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

KEONJHAR/BERHAMPUR: At least three persons were killed after being run over by a heavy duty tipper at Keonjhar Bypass on National Highway-20 late in the night on Wednesday. The deceased were identified as Harekrushna Nayak (50) of Bangore village and Balabhadra Naik of Dhenka within Soso police limits in Keonjhar district and Akhila Kumar Sethy (42) of Adia in Bhadrak’s Agarpada. All three were truck drivers by profession. Police said the trio was on way to Gandhamardan mines to load iron ore in their trucks. On reaching Keonjhar town, they parked their vehicles and were going to a roadside dhaba to have dinner at around 10 pm when a speeding 16-wheeler Hyva tipper coming from Ghatagaon hit them. Harekrushna and Akhila were killed on the spot while Balabhadra sustained critical injuries. On being informed, Keonjhar Town police reached the spot and rushed Balabhadra to the district headquarters hospital where he was declared dead.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Following the mishap, the driver of the Hyva tipper absconded. Police have seized the vehicle. Sources said accidents are taking place at Keonjhar Bypass frequently due to illegal parking of heavy vehicles along NH-20. On the day, 18 persons were injured after an auto-rickshaw skidded off Guchaguda ghat and plunged 20 feet down at Mohana in Gajapati district. Sources said 18 villagers including eight women and four kids of Guchaguda and Tutuguda were on way to the weekly market at Luhagudi in the three-wheeler. When the overcrowded vehicle was crossing Guchaguda ghat, the driver lost control and the auto-rickshaw skidded off the road and fell down near Kandhakalameri village. Hearing screams, locals reached the spot and rescued the injured passengers. On being informed, police also reached the mishap site and rushed the injured to Mohana hospital. Later, four injured women and two kids were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur after their condition deteriorated. Police said the auto-rickshaw driver fled after the accident. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.