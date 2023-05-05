Odisha triple murder mystery: Accused nephew held

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Bargarh police, on Thursday, solved the mystery behind the triple murder that took place at Akhiphuta village within Bheden police limits in Bargarh district, on April 18, and arrested one person from Baloda area of Mahasamund district in Chhattisgarh in connection with the incident.

On the fateful night, Tankadhara Sahu (60), his first wife Draupadi Sahu (50) and second wife Madhabi Sahu (45) were found dead in their house under mysterious circumstances. Explaining the modus operandi of the accused, Bargarh superintendent of police (SP), Prahlad Sahai Meena said, two special squads were formed to investigate the case. The accused, Basudeba alias Anama Sahu (27), who happened to be the nephew of the deceased, was one of the key suspects. He had dispute with the deceased and was a habitual alcoholic, Meena said.

Since Tankadhara was childless he adopted his nephew Basudeba. However, the accused kept misusing the property of Tankadhara and their relationship turned sour. In August 2022, when the accused stayed in Tankadhara’s house for around 10 days, there were altercations between him and Basudeba. During that period, the accused had also stolen Tankadhara’s two-wheeler and `30,000 from the house. However, he was caught by the Chhattisgarh police at Saraipali for driving a bike without helmet and documents.

Irked, Tankadhara allegedly assaulted Basudeba in the village and scolded his mother, which triggered anger and resentment in the mind of the accused, police added. He then hatched a murder plan and executed it on the intervening night of April 17 and April 18, police added.

Entering the house from the back, he assaulted Tankadhara and both his wives with a wooden ‘pidha’ (stepstool) and spade leaving all of them bleeding with fatal injuries. He also looted a gold chain and a pair of earrings before fleeing to Gandapada village under Mahasamund district in Chhattisgarh.

During investigation, police traced him to Hardasal village and arrested him. The gold ornaments besides the two weapons of offence and blood stained dress of the accused were recovered from him. The one who had bought the stolen gold ornaments, Sraban, was also arrested. “They were produced before the court on Thursday,” said police.

BARGARH: Bargarh police, on Thursday, solved the mystery behind the triple murder that took place at Akhiphuta village within Bheden police limits in Bargarh district, on April 18, and arrested one person from Baloda area of Mahasamund district in Chhattisgarh in connection with the incident. On the fateful night, Tankadhara Sahu (60), his first wife Draupadi Sahu (50) and second wife Madhabi Sahu (45) were found dead in their house under mysterious circumstances. Explaining the modus operandi of the accused, Bargarh superintendent of police (SP), Prahlad Sahai Meena said, two special squads were formed to investigate the case. The accused, Basudeba alias Anama Sahu (27), who happened to be the nephew of the deceased, was one of the key suspects. He had dispute with the deceased and was a habitual alcoholic, Meena said. Since Tankadhara was childless he adopted his nephew Basudeba. However, the accused kept misusing the property of Tankadhara and their relationship turned sour. In August 2022, when the accused stayed in Tankadhara’s house for around 10 days, there were altercations between him and Basudeba. During that period, the accused had also stolen Tankadhara’s two-wheeler and `30,000 from the house. However, he was caught by the Chhattisgarh police at Saraipali for driving a bike without helmet and documents. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Irked, Tankadhara allegedly assaulted Basudeba in the village and scolded his mother, which triggered anger and resentment in the mind of the accused, police added. He then hatched a murder plan and executed it on the intervening night of April 17 and April 18, police added. Entering the house from the back, he assaulted Tankadhara and both his wives with a wooden ‘pidha’ (stepstool) and spade leaving all of them bleeding with fatal injuries. He also looted a gold chain and a pair of earrings before fleeing to Gandapada village under Mahasamund district in Chhattisgarh. During investigation, police traced him to Hardasal village and arrested him. The gold ornaments besides the two weapons of offence and blood stained dress of the accused were recovered from him. The one who had bought the stolen gold ornaments, Sraban, was also arrested. “They were produced before the court on Thursday,” said police.