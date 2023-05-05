Orissa High Court stays NGT order to notify elephant corridors

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Thursday issued a stay order on proceedings in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) regarding notification of elephant corridors in the state.The court issued the stay order in response to the state government’s petition challenging the April 6, 2023 ultimatum issued by NGT on an execution application filed by Wildlife Society of Odisha (WSO) regarding non-compliance of its direction.

In the April 6 order, NGT’s East Zone Bench in Kolkata said, “We are surprised that even after passage of two-and-a-half years, the state government has not been able to notify the elephant corridors under section 3 of the Environmental Protection Act. We grant the state respondents one month’s time and no more to notify the elephant corridors otherwise the concerned authorities shall be liable under section 26 of the National Green Tribunal Act”.

On Thursday, advocate general Ashok Kumar Parija pointed out to the court that the tribunal had issued the ultimatum even as it was aware that the high court was sieged of the issue for notification of elephant corridor in a PIL. “The next date of hearing on the PIL is coming on the same date the NGT has listed the matter (May 9)”, the advocate general said.

Taking the advocate general’s submissions, the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Gourishankar Satapathy said, “This court has in fact passed a series of orders in the said PIL, all of which the advocate general states were brought to the notice of the NGT. It is not desirable therefore that there should be parallel proceedings both in the NGT and this court in the same issue.In that view of the matter further proceedings in NGT in the execution application shall remain stayed till the next date”.

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Thursday issued a stay order on proceedings in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) regarding notification of elephant corridors in the state.The court issued the stay order in response to the state government’s petition challenging the April 6, 2023 ultimatum issued by NGT on an execution application filed by Wildlife Society of Odisha (WSO) regarding non-compliance of its direction. In the April 6 order, NGT’s East Zone Bench in Kolkata said, “We are surprised that even after passage of two-and-a-half years, the state government has not been able to notify the elephant corridors under section 3 of the Environmental Protection Act. We grant the state respondents one month’s time and no more to notify the elephant corridors otherwise the concerned authorities shall be liable under section 26 of the National Green Tribunal Act”. On Thursday, advocate general Ashok Kumar Parija pointed out to the court that the tribunal had issued the ultimatum even as it was aware that the high court was sieged of the issue for notification of elephant corridor in a PIL. “The next date of hearing on the PIL is coming on the same date the NGT has listed the matter (May 9)”, the advocate general said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Taking the advocate general’s submissions, the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Gourishankar Satapathy said, “This court has in fact passed a series of orders in the said PIL, all of which the advocate general states were brought to the notice of the NGT. It is not desirable therefore that there should be parallel proceedings both in the NGT and this court in the same issue.In that view of the matter further proceedings in NGT in the execution application shall remain stayed till the next date”.