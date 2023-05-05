Probiotic isolated by ILS Bhubaneswar scientists can improve overall human health

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a huge leap towards population specific probiotics intervention, biotechnologists at the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar have isolated a potential probiotic from the fecal samples of tribal people that can be used to prepare probiotic supplements for improving overall human health.

Probiotics are good microbes that provide health benefits to humans and animals when consumed live in adequate amounts. The helpful organisms are known to be useful in prevention and control of multiple health associated problems like diarrhoea, obesity and many immunological disorders. Realising the unique food habits, culture and ecosystems of different tribes in Odisha, the scientists of ILS have started isolating and characterising potential probiotics under a flagship programme on tribal health and nutrition funded by the department of Biotechnology.

The probiotic - Ligilactobacillus salivarius F14, isolated by researchers led by senior scientist Dr Shantibhusan Senapaiti demonstrated potential antimicrobial and immunomodulatory ability to influence immune response in host cells. “Probiotics play an important role in overall metabolism. One of the crucial features of the pathogen isolated recently is its ability to adapt to the harsh environmental conditions prevailing inside the gastrointestinal (GI). The initial acid and bile challenge studies suggested the suitability of this probiotic for survival in the GI tract,” said Senapati.

At least 20 representative random fecal samples were collected from healthy men and women adults of tribes of Sundargarh. The participants were oriented about fecal sample collection procedure without contamination from external sources.

“Tribals are close to nature and live in an ecosystem that is different from urban areas which is why chances of finding novel probiotic bacteria in the gut of a healthy tribal population are high. The probiotic will supplement community or individual-based probiotic treatment and restore normal flora if supplemented in the diet and administered to individuals with gut microbiota imbalance,” said Senapati.

