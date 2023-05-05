Home States Odisha

Probiotic isolated by ILS Bhubaneswar scientists can improve overall human health

The participants were oriented about fecal sample collection procedure without contamination from external sources. 

Published: 05th May 2023 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2023 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

ILS Bhubaneswar

Institute of Life Sciences, Bhubaneswar.(File Photo0

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a huge leap towards population specific probiotics intervention, biotechnologists at the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar have isolated a potential probiotic from the fecal samples of tribal people that can be used to prepare probiotic supplements for improving overall human health.

Probiotics are good microbes that provide health benefits to humans and animals when consumed live in adequate amounts. The helpful organisms are known to be useful in prevention and control of multiple health associated problems like diarrhoea, obesity and many immunological disorders. Realising the unique food habits, culture and ecosystems of different tribes in Odisha, the scientists of ILS have started isolating and characterising potential probiotics under a flagship programme on tribal health and nutrition funded by the department of Biotechnology.  

The probiotic - Ligilactobacillus salivarius F14, isolated by researchers led by senior scientist Dr Shantibhusan Senapaiti demonstrated potential antimicrobial and immunomodulatory ability to influence immune response in host cells. “Probiotics play an important role in overall metabolism. One of the crucial features of the pathogen isolated recently is its ability to adapt to the harsh environmental conditions prevailing inside the gastrointestinal (GI). The initial acid and bile challenge studies suggested the suitability of this probiotic for survival in the GI tract,” said Senapati.

At least 20 representative random fecal samples were collected from healthy men and women adults of tribes of Sundargarh. The participants were oriented about fecal sample collection procedure without contamination from external sources. 

“Tribals are close to nature and live in an ecosystem that is different from urban areas which is why chances of finding novel probiotic bacteria in the gut of a healthy tribal population are high. The probiotic will supplement community or individual-based probiotic treatment and restore normal flora if supplemented in the diet and administered to individuals with gut microbiota imbalance,” said Senapati.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ILS Bhubaneswar
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp