Puri police’s ‘Yuva Shakti’ initiative for Rath Yatra

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to ensure hassle-free participation of senior citizens and differently-abled persons in the Rath Yatra, Puri police have launched a ‘Yuva Shakti’ initiative under which youth volunteers will be engaged to help them in darshan of the Holy Trinity during the festival.

Around 50 volunteers from Dolamandap Sahi, Kundheibenta Sahi, Kalikadevi Sahi, Balisahi, Goudabada Sahi, Harchandi Sahi and Markandeswar Sahi have been selected after a thorough background check conducted by the police.

“Yuva Shakti initiative’s motto is ‘Ama Sahi Ama Yatra Ama Seva’. They will assist the elderly and differently-abled people in having hassle-free darshan of the Trinity during the festival,” said SP Kanwar Vishal Singh.

The volunteers will also assist the police in ensuring free and unhindered movement of sevayats. They will be deployed at strategic locations along with police personnel to augment public service delivery in a professional manner.

Singh said, “The volunteers will be properly trained and sensitised by Puri police regarding behavioural aspects. They will be guided on ways to assist the police during peak hours. Additional SP Mihir Panda will act as the nodal officer for the initiative. The volunteers’ duty timings and specific roles will be decided after training and sensitisation.”

The volunteers have been given uniforms and identity cards. Anyone interested in giving their feedback regarding the initiative can contact the nodal officer or Town police station inspector, said a senior officer. Yuva Shakti initiative was launched on Thursday by the SP in the presence of Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee members.

