Bharat Net-II all set to take off in Odisha soon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BharatNet phase II project is all set to take off as part of ‘Ghar Tak Fibre’ scheme in the state with Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL), BSNL and OCAC collaborating to complete laying of fibre cable at the earliest.

BharatNet Phase II entails a total investment of Rs 545 crore for laying of 20,000 km of overhead optical fibre cable to connect 2,932 gram panchayats under 133 blocks in the state. A tripartite agreement has been signed between OPTCL, BSNL and OCAC for extending broadband facilities in BharatNet Phase-II area on a revenue sharing basis with BSNL.

Electronics and IT Minister Tusharkanti Behera said the project will ensure high speed and reliable internet facility not only to the block headquarters but also to thousands of panchayats in remote parts of the state.

Stating that Odisha has become a digitally empowered society with implementation of various 5T initiatives, he said people living in these areas will be benefited by easily accessing various e-governance initiatives and technology driven online government services. The minister expressed optimism that BSNL would leverage the phase II network in releasing rural broadband connections.

BharatNet project is being implemented in a phased manner to provide broadband connectivity to all panchayats. The infrastructure created under it is accessible on a non-discriminatory basis to the service providers. It can be utilised for provisioning of internet services through wi-fi hotspots, fibre to the home connections, leased lines, dark fibre and back-haul to mobile towers.

Under the project, wi-fi hotspots have been installed in 2,511 panchayats in phase I. Last year, the state government had sent a proposal to execute phase II of the project under the PPP model. In 2011, the Union cabinet had approved a scheme to set up mobile towers in 3,933 uncovered villages in Odisha at an investment of `3,219 crore to provide high-speed mobile and internet connectivity.

BHUBANESWAR: BharatNet phase II project is all set to take off as part of ‘Ghar Tak Fibre’ scheme in the state with Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL), BSNL and OCAC collaborating to complete laying of fibre cable at the earliest. BharatNet Phase II entails a total investment of Rs 545 crore for laying of 20,000 km of overhead optical fibre cable to connect 2,932 gram panchayats under 133 blocks in the state. A tripartite agreement has been signed between OPTCL, BSNL and OCAC for extending broadband facilities in BharatNet Phase-II area on a revenue sharing basis with BSNL. Electronics and IT Minister Tusharkanti Behera said the project will ensure high speed and reliable internet facility not only to the block headquarters but also to thousands of panchayats in remote parts of the state.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Stating that Odisha has become a digitally empowered society with implementation of various 5T initiatives, he said people living in these areas will be benefited by easily accessing various e-governance initiatives and technology driven online government services. The minister expressed optimism that BSNL would leverage the phase II network in releasing rural broadband connections. BharatNet project is being implemented in a phased manner to provide broadband connectivity to all panchayats. The infrastructure created under it is accessible on a non-discriminatory basis to the service providers. It can be utilised for provisioning of internet services through wi-fi hotspots, fibre to the home connections, leased lines, dark fibre and back-haul to mobile towers. Under the project, wi-fi hotspots have been installed in 2,511 panchayats in phase I. Last year, the state government had sent a proposal to execute phase II of the project under the PPP model. In 2011, the Union cabinet had approved a scheme to set up mobile towers in 3,933 uncovered villages in Odisha at an investment of `3,219 crore to provide high-speed mobile and internet connectivity.