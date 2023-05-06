BJD, BJP spar over Jharsuguda violence

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The war of words between the BJD and BJP over violence during campaigning for Jharsuguda bypoll continued on Friday. The ruling BJD stated people of Odisha do not like politics based on violence and its party candidate win the by-election with a bigger margin than 2019. BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty told media persons here the saffron outfit has always encouraged politics based on violence and its candidate in the bypoll also has criminal cases pending against him.

Mohanty said BJP is targeting the BJD for allegedly encouraging violence during campaigning as it apprehends its candidate is going to lose. “People of the constituency are keeping a watch on the activities of different political parties and will give their verdict on May 10,” he added.

Countering BJD’s allegations, the BJP alleged it is the regional outfit which is promoting violence as it is unsure of victory in the bypoll. Party spokesperson Anil Biswal said the BJD should first clearly state who were behind the attack on BJP candidate Tankadhar Tripathy during campaigning without trying to dilute the issue. “Criminal cases are pending against BJD ministers and MLAs, but it is trying to blame the BJP,” he added.

