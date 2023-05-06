CJI DY Chandrachud offers prayers to Trinity

By Express News Service

PURI: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud visited the Sri Jagannath temple here and offered prayers to the Trinity on Friday afternoon.

Upon his arrival at the Lion’s Gate of Srimandir, the CJI was accorded a warm welcome by Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court S Muralidhar, Chief Secretary PK Jena, Advocate General Ashok Kumar Parija, Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Ranjan Kumar Das, Puri collector Samarth Verma and SP K Vishal Singh.

The CJI was escorted to the main temple where he offered prayers to Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra on the Ratnasimhasan from a distance. He also visited the temples of Goddess Mahalaxmi, Devi Vimala and other deities inside the Srimandir complex.

The chief secretary presented ‘Khandua’ (holy cloth used by the deities) and other mementos to the CJI.

Chief Justice Chandrachud is scheduled to attend an official function at the Judicial Academy in Cuttack on Saturday.

