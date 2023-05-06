Home States Odisha

CJI DY Chandrachud offers prayers to Trinity

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud visited the Sri Jagannath temple here and offered prayers to the Trinity on Friday afternoon.

Published: 06th May 2023 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2023 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

CJI DY Chandrachud in front of the Sri Jagannath temple | Express

By Express News Service

PURI:  Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud visited the Sri Jagannath temple here and offered prayers to the Trinity on Friday afternoon.

Upon his arrival at the Lion’s Gate of Srimandir, the CJI was accorded a warm welcome by Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court S Muralidhar, Chief Secretary PK Jena, Advocate General Ashok Kumar Parija, Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Ranjan Kumar Das, Puri collector Samarth Verma and SP K Vishal Singh.

The CJI was escorted to the main temple where he offered prayers to Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra on the Ratnasimhasan from a distance. He also visited the temples of Goddess Mahalaxmi, Devi Vimala and other deities inside the Srimandir complex.

The chief secretary presented ‘Khandua’ (holy cloth used by the deities) and other mementos to the CJI. 
Chief Justice Chandrachud is scheduled to attend an official function at the Judicial Academy in Cuttack on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Jagannath temple DY Chandrachud
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp