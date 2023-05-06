Home States Odisha

Land acquisition hurdle delays NH-320D expansion

The first phase expansion of the new National Highway-320D passing through Sundargarh’s Bisra block continues to face delay due to hurdles in acquisition of private land.    

Published: 06th May 2023 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2023 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

Land acquisition , NH expansion
By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  The first phase expansion of the new National Highway-320D passing through Sundargarh’s Bisra block continues to face delay due to hurdles in acquisition of private land.    
On Wednesday, the authorities of National Highway Division (NHD) served notices to affected villagers of Jampali and Bhurtabahal stating the extent of land to be acquired and the offer rate.

However, the villagers led by Jareikela sarpanch Suresh Oram and panchayat samiti member Somnath Raha raised objection and demanded higher compensation for land as per the current valuation. They also sought adequate compensation for partial demolition of buildings falling on the alignment and warned of halting the project if their demand was not met.

Earlier, residents of Bisra block headquarters had opposed the alignment of NH-320D through the market areas demanding its diversion. The issue is yet to be solved. Panposh sub-collector Abhimanyu Majhi said in view of the demand of Jampali and Bhurtabahal villagers, an arbitrator would be asked to assess the current benchmark price of land. Compensation would be allowed as per the guidelines. Majhi further said the land acquisition process is at different stages in other areas.    

Sources said the NHD requires around 138 acre of land for the first phase widening of 24.5 km from Jareikela in Bisra to the secondary stock yard of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP). The Sundargarh administration had initially targeted to complete land acquisition by 2022. But revenue officials say if everything goes as per plan, a minimum of six more months will be needed to complete land acquisition. 

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had published a gazette notification in September 2018 announcing the NH-320D starting from its junction with NH-20 near Chakradharpur in Jharkhand and terminating at Hockey Square in Rourkela. 

In March 2022, the Ministry sanctioned Rs 209.92 crore for development of 36-km stretch of NH-320D through Bisra block and Rourkela into two-lane with paved shoulder.  Several months back, tender for first phase work worth Rs 159 crore was cancelled. The NHD authorities said to start the first phase work, they need physical possession of land. Fresh tender will be floated after getting the required land. For the rest 12 km stretch of NH-320D through Rourkela, the alignment has not yet been finalised with the RSP refusing to part with its ring road. 

On slow lane

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had published a gazette notification in September 2018 announcing the NH-320D

In March 2022, the Ministry sanctioned Rs 209.92 cr for development of 36-km stretch into two-lane with paved shoulder

Tender for first phase work worth Rs 159 cr was cancelled several months back

National Highway Division says to start first phase work, it needs physical possession of land

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Highway-320D
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp