Land acquisition hurdle delays NH-320D expansion

ROURKELA: The first phase expansion of the new National Highway-320D passing through Sundargarh’s Bisra block continues to face delay due to hurdles in acquisition of private land.

On Wednesday, the authorities of National Highway Division (NHD) served notices to affected villagers of Jampali and Bhurtabahal stating the extent of land to be acquired and the offer rate.

However, the villagers led by Jareikela sarpanch Suresh Oram and panchayat samiti member Somnath Raha raised objection and demanded higher compensation for land as per the current valuation. They also sought adequate compensation for partial demolition of buildings falling on the alignment and warned of halting the project if their demand was not met.

Earlier, residents of Bisra block headquarters had opposed the alignment of NH-320D through the market areas demanding its diversion. The issue is yet to be solved. Panposh sub-collector Abhimanyu Majhi said in view of the demand of Jampali and Bhurtabahal villagers, an arbitrator would be asked to assess the current benchmark price of land. Compensation would be allowed as per the guidelines. Majhi further said the land acquisition process is at different stages in other areas.

Sources said the NHD requires around 138 acre of land for the first phase widening of 24.5 km from Jareikela in Bisra to the secondary stock yard of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP). The Sundargarh administration had initially targeted to complete land acquisition by 2022. But revenue officials say if everything goes as per plan, a minimum of six more months will be needed to complete land acquisition.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had published a gazette notification in September 2018 announcing the NH-320D starting from its junction with NH-20 near Chakradharpur in Jharkhand and terminating at Hockey Square in Rourkela.

In March 2022, the Ministry sanctioned Rs 209.92 crore for development of 36-km stretch of NH-320D through Bisra block and Rourkela into two-lane with paved shoulder. Several months back, tender for first phase work worth Rs 159 crore was cancelled. The NHD authorities said to start the first phase work, they need physical possession of land. Fresh tender will be floated after getting the required land. For the rest 12 km stretch of NH-320D through Rourkela, the alignment has not yet been finalised with the RSP refusing to part with its ring road.

