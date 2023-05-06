Odisha CM announces Rs 111 crore for kendu leaf beneficiaries

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced financial assistance of Rs 111 crore for kendu leaf beneficiaries in the second phase. In the first phase, Rs 83 crore was provided to the beneficiaries in January this year.

The assistance for the 2022 crop cycle will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. With this, the total assistance for kendu leaf beneficiaries for the year has reached Rs 194 crore. As per the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), more than eight lakh kendu leaf workers of 22 districts except Jharsuguda, where poll code is in force, will get the assistance.

The beneficiaries include 7.75 lakh pluckers and 40,000 seasonal staff. The CMO stated each kendu leaf plucker will get financial assistance of Rs 1,000 along with Rs 200 and Rs 160 for water bottles and sandals respectively. Similarly, Rs 1,500 will be given as financial assistance to each kendu leaf binder and seasonal staff.

The chief minister in November, 2022 had demanded withdrawal of GST on kendu leaf business. At present, 18 GST is being collected on the business. The chief minister had also announced a special package for the welfare of kendu leaf pluckers and other employees.Odisha is the third largest producer of kendu leaf and accounts for 20 per cent of the annual production in the country.

