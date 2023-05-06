Odisha CM inaugurates Concentrix centre in capital

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated a state-of-the-art customer experience centre of global customer solutions and technology company Concentrix here.

Concentrix is the ninth leading firm in the IT sector to set foot in the capital city in the last six months after Deloitte, IBM, PwC, Happiest Minds, Incture Technologies, Performalytics, Opex America and Yovant.

Inaugurating the centre, Naveen said the customer experience centre of Concentrix will further boost the IT ecosystem and create a large number of employment opportunities. “It will also help in Bhubaneswar’s ongoing transformation into a leading professional services hub. The government will provide all possible assistance and support to increase the professional staff strength in future,” he assured.

Concentrix signed an agreement with Ramadevi Women’s University for women empowerment and job creation. As part of the agreement, a skill development centre of Concentrix will be set up on the university campus to provide necessary training and employment to the eligible girl students to enhance their professional skills.

The chief minister hoped the partnership between RD Women’s University and Concentrix will lead the way in women’s employment and empowerment. He wished speedy progress to the IT company in its expansion and hoped it would create more employment opportunities.

Speaking on the occasion, Concentrix senior vice president Ravinder Singh Rana said the company will expand soon and increase its workforce in Odisha from 2,000 to 5,000. He promised 50 per cent jobs at the centre will be provided to women.

With addition of Bhubaneswar, Concentrix has further expanded its presence operating in 14 cities in the country. Spread over 42,000 sq feet, the new site will support clients across industry verticals. Recognised as the strongest and most valued commercial services brand in the world, the firm’s centres in various countries, including India, have been listed as ‘best workplaces’. Minister for Electronics and IT Tusharkanti Behera, principal secretary Manoj Kumar Mishra and 5T secretary VK Pandian were present.

