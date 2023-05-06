Home States Odisha

Odisha has least number of innovative firms: NMIS

The state also has the lowest number of innovators in the country 

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Odisha aspires to be among the top three startup ecosystems by 2025, the latest national survey reveals the sorry state of affairs in the manufacturing and innovation sector in the state.

Odisha was among the bottom three states in the Indian manufacturing innovation index (IMII) ranking with the least number of innovative firms. As per the recent study by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) in collaboration with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), the state also has the lowest number of innovators.

The national manufacturing innovation survey (NMIS), a follow up of the first Indian innovation survey in 2011, evaluated the state of innovation in the manufacturing sector and examined how the ecosystem actors and their interactions affected the innovation outcomes.

Karnataka topped the list with an IMII score of 33.41, followed by Telangana (32.86) and Tamil Nadu (32.54). Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar scored 23.05, 22.78 and 21.32 respectively to be categorised as lowest performers. The new study had two specific components, the firm-level survey, and the survey of sectoral systems of innovation (SSI). The sectors considered for the survey included food and beverages, textiles, automotive, pharmaceutical and ICT.

Odisha is at the bottom among 28 states and UTs as far as the share of innovators and their types are concerned. The state reported the least share of 12.78 per cent of innovative firms, followed by 13.47 per cent in Bihar and 13.71 per cent in Jharkhand. The study has measured manufacturing innovation outcomes, processes, and barriers at firm-level, mapping the contributing processes and interactions, and thereby assessing the performance of states, sectors, and firm sizes.

The state was at the bottom in three pillars - business process innovators, marketing and sales innovators, administration and management innovators with a share of 9.58 per cent, 1.92 per cent and 1.28 per cent. Odisha was among the bottom five states in satisfaction rate of innovation ecosystem available to firms by the state government with only around 45 per cent firms expressing satisfaction over ease of doing business and less than 30 per cent being satisfied with the innovation capabilities of external talent pool in the state. Insufficient innovation potential and lack of qualified personnel were the most frequent barriers related to potential and capability in most states, irrespective of their innovation rank.

