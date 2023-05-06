Odisha’s spending drops in several sectors in 2022-23

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ballooning budget estimates notwithstanding, programme expenditure in several sectors, except agriculture, infrastructure and social, has dropped from 79.3 per cent in 2021-22 to 62.5 per cent in 2022-23.

As per the performance of the state in the last fiscal, the overall budget utilisation during 2022-23 was around 82 per cent with 18 departments achieving budget utilisation of more than 90 per cent and 14 of more than 80 per cent. The total expenditure (other than debt servicing) till March, 2023 reached Rs 1,82,833 crore against the annual budget estimate of Rs 2 lakh crore.

Budget utilisation was the lowest 13.6 per cent in disaster management, 28.6 per cent in MSME, 47.5 per cent in Science and Technology, 54.1 per cent in Commerce, 58.9 per cent in Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, 67.3 per cent in Industries and 79.9 per cent in Women and Child Development.

Programme expenditure in agriculture and allied sector was 91.3 per cent of the budget estimate as compared to 78.5 per cent the previous year. It was 84.2 per cent in the infrastructure sector and 76.2 per cent in the social sector as against 77 per cent and 74.3 per cent respectively in 2021-22.The Finance department has urged all other departments to closely monitor the pace of expenditure to ensure full utilisation of provisions in the budget without parking of funds.

Although own tax revenue posted a significant growth of 16.53 per cent during 2022-23 over the previous financial year, total revenue declined marginally by 1.42 per cent due to a contraction of 22 per cent in non-tax revenue for shortfall in mining revenue and around nine per cent drop in grants from the Centre. The total revenue receipt was Rs 1,50,888.70 crore including Rs 89,798 crore of own revenue, Rs 42,989.33 crore of share tax and Rs 18,101.43 crore of grants from Centre.

Expenditure worry

Overall budget utilisation during 2022-23 was around 82 pc

Total expenditure till March, 2023 reached Rs 1,82,833 crore

Departments asked to ensure full utilisation of provisions in budget

