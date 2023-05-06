Home States Odisha

Prasar Bharati flayed for airing ‘distorted’ version of Ghumura

Published: 06th May 2023 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2023 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Prasar Bharati

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA:  National broadcaster Prasar Bharati is at the receiving end after the Doordarshan Kendra in Sambalpur allegedly produced a distorted and diluted version of ‘Ghumura’, a folk dance form of Kalahandi. 

President of Mahavir Sanskrutik Anustan, Bhawanipatna Jayanta Behera and member of Odisha Sahitya Academy Satyanarayan Mohapatra alleged at a press conference that a video titled ‘Ghumura-Sambalpuri dance’ by Doordarshan Kendra on YouTube reportedly distorted the traditional dance form of the district.

“The title is also questionable as there is no dance form as Ghumura Sambalpuri. Ghumura is deep-rooted in the history, culture and religious rituals of Kalahandi but attempts have also been made in the past to brand all traditional dance forms, songs and music of the district as ‘loka gita and nrutya’ of Sambalpur. This is nothing but cultural invasion,” rued the members of Mahavir Sanskrutik Anustan.

They further demanded that the video be withdrawn from Doordarshan and YouTube. Besides, they demanded action against Doordarshan executives who approved and produced the video.  A memorandum was also sent to CEO of Prasar Bharati, director general of Doordarshan, deputy director general of Prasar Bharati, Bhubaneswar, director of Doordarshan Kendra, Sambalpur and Minister of Information Technology in this regard. 

Comments

