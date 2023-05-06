President tours Similipal Tiger Reserve

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: President Droupadi Murmu visited the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Mayurbhanj district on Friday. Murmu spent over three hours inside the tiger reserve and enquired about the national park status to the STR. The entire Similipal has not been accorded the national park status as it is yet to be freed from human settlement.

The President travelled around 13 km inside STR before returning to Chahala guesthouse for lunch. Regional Chief Conservator of Forests (RCCF) and field director of STR Prakash Chand Gogineni said the President also enquired about the revenue collection from eco-tourism projects in Similipal.

She also discussed about frequent forest fires in the tiger reserve. However, Murmu could not visit Jaranda and Barehipani waterfalls in the sanctuary due to her busy schedule, added Gogineni. Earlier in the day, the President attended the 117th birth anniversary celebration of Pandit Raghunath Murmu, the founder of Santhali script Ol-Chiki. She also visited Baba Puneswar Shiva temple and Jagannath temple at her native Rairangpur in the morning.

At around 4 pm, Murmu reached Baripada and interacted with people from different walks of life. On Thursday night, the President took everyone by surprise after she decided to stay in her own house at Mahuldiha in Rairangpur instead of the guesthouse which was arranged for her. Murmu will attend the 12th convocation ceremony of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University on Saturday.

BARIPADA: President Droupadi Murmu visited the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Mayurbhanj district on Friday. Murmu spent over three hours inside the tiger reserve and enquired about the national park status to the STR. The entire Similipal has not been accorded the national park status as it is yet to be freed from human settlement. The President travelled around 13 km inside STR before returning to Chahala guesthouse for lunch. Regional Chief Conservator of Forests (RCCF) and field director of STR Prakash Chand Gogineni said the President also enquired about the revenue collection from eco-tourism projects in Similipal. She also discussed about frequent forest fires in the tiger reserve. However, Murmu could not visit Jaranda and Barehipani waterfalls in the sanctuary due to her busy schedule, added Gogineni. Earlier in the day, the President attended the 117th birth anniversary celebration of Pandit Raghunath Murmu, the founder of Santhali script Ol-Chiki. She also visited Baba Puneswar Shiva temple and Jagannath temple at her native Rairangpur in the morning.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); At around 4 pm, Murmu reached Baripada and interacted with people from different walks of life. On Thursday night, the President took everyone by surprise after she decided to stay in her own house at Mahuldiha in Rairangpur instead of the guesthouse which was arranged for her. Murmu will attend the 12th convocation ceremony of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University on Saturday.