Report sought on privilege notices to Sambalpur collector and SP

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Privilege and Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha Secretariat has asked the Ministry of Personnel Public Grievances and Pension as well as Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) to seek a report from Odisha government on breach of privilege notices moved by three BJP Parliamentarians against Sambalpur collector and SP.

Two notices of breach of privilege were issued by MPs Suresh Pujari, Basanta Panda and Jual Oram last month. The first notice was moved by Pujari on March 25 over his alleged house arrest on April 18. The other was jointly moved by three MPs on April 27 as a delegation of BJP was barred from entering Sambalpur the same day. Both the incidents had taken place when curfew was clamped in Sambalpur city following violence during Hanuman Jayanti celebration.

Bargarh MP Pujari said the Privilege and Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha Secretariat forwarded both the privilege notices on May 4 asking to seek a report from the state government within 15 days. “The first notice was moved by me as I was put under house arrest on April 18 without any valid order from any competent authority. The second notice was issued over obstruction of four MPs including including Union Minister Bisweswar Tudu from entering into Sambalpur city during the curfew relaxation period,” Pujari told this paper.

He said the purpose of the delegation’s visit was to meet the victim of violence undergoing treatment in hospital and to meet the family of the tribal youth who was murdered on April 14. “We were also supposed to meet the district administration to share ideas to bring back normalcy. However, without any valid order for detention, prevention or arrest, stopping us from discharging our duties as MPs is a clear breach of privilege for which notices were moved,” he said. After receiving the report from the state government, he said, appropriate decision deemed fit will be taken by the Speaker. “We will try to take the privilege notice to its logical conclusion,” he added.



SAMBALPUR: The Privilege and Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha Secretariat has asked the Ministry of Personnel Public Grievances and Pension as well as Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) to seek a report from Odisha government on breach of privilege notices moved by three BJP Parliamentarians against Sambalpur collector and SP. Two notices of breach of privilege were issued by MPs Suresh Pujari, Basanta Panda and Jual Oram last month. The first notice was moved by Pujari on March 25 over his alleged house arrest on April 18. The other was jointly moved by three MPs on April 27 as a delegation of BJP was barred from entering Sambalpur the same day. Both the incidents had taken place when curfew was clamped in Sambalpur city following violence during Hanuman Jayanti celebration. Bargarh MP Pujari said the Privilege and Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha Secretariat forwarded both the privilege notices on May 4 asking to seek a report from the state government within 15 days. “The first notice was moved by me as I was put under house arrest on April 18 without any valid order from any competent authority. The second notice was issued over obstruction of four MPs including including Union Minister Bisweswar Tudu from entering into Sambalpur city during the curfew relaxation period,” Pujari told this paper.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He said the purpose of the delegation’s visit was to meet the victim of violence undergoing treatment in hospital and to meet the family of the tribal youth who was murdered on April 14. “We were also supposed to meet the district administration to share ideas to bring back normalcy. However, without any valid order for detention, prevention or arrest, stopping us from discharging our duties as MPs is a clear breach of privilege for which notices were moved,” he said. After receiving the report from the state government, he said, appropriate decision deemed fit will be taken by the Speaker. “We will try to take the privilege notice to its logical conclusion,” he added.