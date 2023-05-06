Home States Odisha

Report sought on privilege notices to Sambalpur collector and SP

Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) to seek a report from Odisha government on breach of privilege notices moved by three BJP Parliamentarians against Sambalpur collector and SP.

Published: 06th May 2023 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2023 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Privilege and Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha Secretariat has asked the Ministry of Personnel Public Grievances and Pension as well as Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) to seek a report from Odisha government on breach of privilege notices moved by three BJP Parliamentarians against Sambalpur collector and SP.

Two notices of breach of privilege were issued by MPs Suresh Pujari, Basanta Panda and Jual Oram last month. The first notice was moved by Pujari on March 25 over his alleged house arrest on April 18. The other was jointly moved by three MPs on April 27 as a delegation of BJP was barred from entering Sambalpur the same day. Both the incidents had taken place when curfew was clamped in Sambalpur city following violence during Hanuman Jayanti celebration.

Bargarh MP Pujari said the Privilege and Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha Secretariat forwarded both the privilege notices on May 4 asking to seek a report from the state government within 15 days. “The first notice was moved by me as I was put under house arrest on April 18 without any valid order from any competent authority. The second notice was issued over obstruction of four MPs including including Union Minister Bisweswar Tudu from entering into Sambalpur city during the curfew relaxation period,” Pujari told this paper.

He said the purpose of the delegation’s visit was to meet the victim of violence undergoing treatment in hospital and to meet the family of the tribal youth who was murdered on April 14. “We were also supposed to meet the district administration to share ideas to bring back normalcy. However, without any valid order for detention, prevention or arrest, stopping us from discharging our duties as MPs is a clear breach of privilege for which notices were moved,” he said. After receiving the report from the state government, he said, appropriate decision deemed fit will be taken by the Speaker. “We will try to take the privilege notice to its logical conclusion,” he added.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp