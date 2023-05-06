Rocky terrain to turn green in Sambalpur

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In a bid to expand the green cover in hilly areas, the Sambalpur forest division will take up rocky hill plantation project on an experimental basis. The project will be taken up on different patches, cumulatively measuring up to one hectare of land.

Divisional forest officer (DFO), Territorial V Neelannavar said Sambalpur division has around 500 hectare of hilly terrain. As there is less soil, normal plantation cannot be carried out in the terrain due to which it is lying unutilised. The aim is to experiment growing a few selected species of plants which require less soil and can survive on hilly and rocky terrain. The project will be carried out on a trial and error basis.

“Currently, we are identifying suitable land for plantation. Multiple patches of land with 50-100 per cent rocky terrain have been identified. We have finalised around 15 species of plants for the purpose. A total of 1,600 saplings will be planted over one hectare land,” he informed.

Plant species such as Sterculia urens, Ficus and Xerophyte will be used in the plantation programme. Besides, some conventional plants like Indian berries and neem will also be used. Official sources said the District Mineral Foundation has allotted a fund of `14 lakh for the project. The plantation will be monitored for two years and modifications will be made during the period to streamline its growth. If it is successful, the model will be replicated across the hilly terrains in the entire forest division besides other parts of the state too, said the DFO.

In a similar experiment last year, Sambalpur division had turned a patch of barren land into forest within one year by using the ‘Miyawaki’ plantation method. Inaugurated in October last year, the forest has been developed at Potapalli village near Khadiapada over an area of one hectare. It has over 9,500 plants of seven species.

Safety measures to curb drowning mishaps in Puri

Puri: Following death of four tourists in last two days at Puri sea beach, the administration has mobilised more life guards, fire services and police personnel to curb such mishaps in future. A red flag indicating danger has been put on display to warn visitors in sectors 12, 13 and 14. While police and fire services personnel are now advising visitors to take help of life guards, sea vessels are patrolling in these sectors to prevent drowning incidents. Meanwhile, hospitality industry experts opined that more number of life guards should be deployed at the beach. “This apart, administration should put display boards at conspicuous locations along the beach warning visitors of the risk of bathing without life guard support written in various Indian and foreign languages,” they added.

