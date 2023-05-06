Tata Power seeks OERC approval for extension of OTS Scheme-2022

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Tata Power-managed four power distribution companies have requested the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) for further extension of the one time settlement (OTS) scheme-2022 for long outstanding dues of the state government and other consumers up to June 30, 2023.

With a total outstanding dues of Rs 10,999.92 crore including delayed payment surcharge (DPS) of Rs 978.93 crore as on March 31, 2020 (for TPCODL/TPSODL/TPWODL) and March 31, 2021 for TPNODL, the distribution companies are stated to have realised Rs 266.54 crore as on March 31 this year.

Even after book adjustment of Rs 250.41 crore (including Rs 29.31 crore DPS) against arrears of various government departments as on March 31, 2020, the outstanding dues of the state government was Rs 287.76 crore at the end of October 2021. Meanwhile, the government has settled arrears of Rs 62.92 crore pertaining to pre-vesting period of the discoms to Tata Power.

Hearing a 2021 application of TPCODL and other three distribution companies (discoms), OERC had approved an one time settlement scheme on December 22, 2022, for a period of 120 days.As per the requirement of the OERC order, standard operating procedure (SOP) was formulated by discoms in coordination with GRIDCO for implementation of the scheme which was accordingly done and submitted to the commission on January 18, 2023.

The discoms then instituted processes and IT systems for smooth implementation of the OTS scheme. The scheme was effectively rolled out for consumers only around the beginning of February 2023, the petitioner said.

Filing a fresh application on behalf of all the four discoms, TPCODL said, “Considering the total pre-vesting period arrears, the inquiries received and the amount realised, there is abundant scope for further recovery.”The petitioner has requested the commission to grant permission for further extension of timeline of OTS scheme-2022 for waiver of long outstanding arrears from government.

