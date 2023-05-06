Home States Odisha

Tata Power seeks OERC approval for extension of OTS Scheme-2022

The petitioner has requested the commission to grant permission for further extension of timeline of OTS scheme-2022 for waiver of long outstanding arrears from government.

Published: 06th May 2023 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2023 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Employees of Tata Power arrived at Parbati Das's shop to disconnect her power supply.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Tata Power-managed four power distribution companies have requested the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) for further extension of the one time settlement (OTS) scheme-2022 for long outstanding dues of the state government and other consumers up to June 30, 2023.

With a total outstanding dues of Rs 10,999.92 crore including delayed payment surcharge (DPS) of Rs 978.93 crore as on March 31, 2020 (for TPCODL/TPSODL/TPWODL) and March 31, 2021 for TPNODL, the distribution companies are stated to have realised Rs 266.54 crore as on March 31 this year.

Even after book adjustment of Rs 250.41 crore (including Rs 29.31 crore DPS) against arrears of various government departments as on March 31, 2020, the outstanding dues of the state government was Rs 287.76 crore at the end of October 2021. Meanwhile, the government has settled arrears of Rs 62.92 crore pertaining to pre-vesting period of the discoms to Tata Power.

Hearing a 2021 application of TPCODL and other three distribution companies (discoms), OERC had approved an one time settlement scheme on December 22, 2022, for a period of 120 days.As per the requirement of the OERC order, standard operating procedure (SOP) was formulated by discoms in coordination with GRIDCO for implementation of the scheme which was accordingly done and submitted to the commission on January 18, 2023.

The discoms then instituted processes and IT systems for smooth implementation of the OTS scheme. The scheme was effectively rolled out for consumers only around the beginning of February 2023, the petitioner said.

Filing a fresh application on behalf of all the four discoms, TPCODL said, “Considering the total pre-vesting period arrears,  the inquiries received and the amount realised, there is abundant scope for further recovery.”The petitioner has requested the commission to grant permission for further extension of timeline of OTS scheme-2022 for waiver of long outstanding arrears from government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission OTS scheme-2022
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp