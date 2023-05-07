Home States Odisha

93 elephants died in Odisha last fiscal

The state has lost at least 431 elephants to poaching, poisoning, electrocution, accident, disease and retaliatory killing in the last five years between 2018-19 and 2022-23. 

Published: 07th May 2023 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2023 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Elephant death, electrocution

Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Despite efforts, Odisha witnessed a rise in elephant deaths due to conflicts in 2022-23. As per latest statistics, at least 93 elephants died last year in the state. Of the 93, as many as 26 elephants fell to electrocution while nine were killed by poachers and one in retaliatory killing. In 2021-22, as many as 86 elephants had died in the state of which two were poaching and 13 were electrocution deaths.

Sources in the Forest, Environment and Climate Change department revealed over 38 per cent jumbos perished in the state due to poaching, poisoning and retaliatory killings in 2022-23 compared to less than 18 per cent in 2021-22. Apart from the conflict-related deaths, data suggests three elephants were killed in train accidents and 12 in other mishaps including infighting and falling from hill in 2022-23.  

Diseases also claimed the lives of 26 elephants, though it is said to be the lowest in the last five years since 2018-19. Besides, cause of death in nine jumbos deaths have not yet been ascertained, while only seven elephants died of natural causes last year, compared to eight in 2021-22 and 13 each in the previous two years (2019-20 and 2020-21).

Data also reveals the 93 jumbo deaths in the previous fiscal are also the highest in the last four years. The year 2018-19 had reported 93 elephant deaths.  The state has lost at least 431 elephants to poaching, poisoning, electrocution, accident, disease and retaliatory killing in the last five years between 2018-19 and 2022-23. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha 93 elephant deaths poaching electrocution
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp