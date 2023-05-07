93 elephants died in Odisha last fiscal

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Despite efforts, Odisha witnessed a rise in elephant deaths due to conflicts in 2022-23. As per latest statistics, at least 93 elephants died last year in the state. Of the 93, as many as 26 elephants fell to electrocution while nine were killed by poachers and one in retaliatory killing. In 2021-22, as many as 86 elephants had died in the state of which two were poaching and 13 were electrocution deaths.

Sources in the Forest, Environment and Climate Change department revealed over 38 per cent jumbos perished in the state due to poaching, poisoning and retaliatory killings in 2022-23 compared to less than 18 per cent in 2021-22. Apart from the conflict-related deaths, data suggests three elephants were killed in train accidents and 12 in other mishaps including infighting and falling from hill in 2022-23.

Diseases also claimed the lives of 26 elephants, though it is said to be the lowest in the last five years since 2018-19. Besides, cause of death in nine jumbos deaths have not yet been ascertained, while only seven elephants died of natural causes last year, compared to eight in 2021-22 and 13 each in the previous two years (2019-20 and 2020-21).

Data also reveals the 93 jumbo deaths in the previous fiscal are also the highest in the last four years. The year 2018-19 had reported 93 elephant deaths. The state has lost at least 431 elephants to poaching, poisoning, electrocution, accident, disease and retaliatory killing in the last five years between 2018-19 and 2022-23.

