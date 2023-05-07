BJD seeks action against Tankadhar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ruling BJD on Saturday moved the Election Commission seeking strict action against BJP candidate for Jharsuguda bypoll Tankadhar Tripathy for alleged violation of the model code of conduct (MCC).

A BJD delegation submitted a memorandum with chief electoral officer (CEO) Nikunja Bihari Dhal in this regard alleging Tripathy campaigned for himself in the bypoll between 1 am and 2 am on the main road near Samsong chowk in Jharsuguda on May 5 in violation of the MCC that restricts campaigning after 10 pm. On the other hand, the BJP alleged use misuse of government machinery by the ruling party to influence voters.

A delegation of the BJP in a memorandum to the CEO alleged community resource persons of Zillapalli gram panchayat under Kolabira block--Asmita Nayak, Binita Nayak, J Pandaki Mal and Puja Patel --were actively campaigning for BJD candidate Deepali Das. They were seen distributing money to voters to garner support for the BJD candidate, alleged party spokesperson Sonali Sahu.

BHUBANESWAR: The ruling BJD on Saturday moved the Election Commission seeking strict action against BJP candidate for Jharsuguda bypoll Tankadhar Tripathy for alleged violation of the model code of conduct (MCC). A BJD delegation submitted a memorandum with chief electoral officer (CEO) Nikunja Bihari Dhal in this regard alleging Tripathy campaigned for himself in the bypoll between 1 am and 2 am on the main road near Samsong chowk in Jharsuguda on May 5 in violation of the MCC that restricts campaigning after 10 pm. On the other hand, the BJP alleged use misuse of government machinery by the ruling party to influence voters. A delegation of the BJP in a memorandum to the CEO alleged community resource persons of Zillapalli gram panchayat under Kolabira block--Asmita Nayak, Binita Nayak, J Pandaki Mal and Puja Patel --were actively campaigning for BJD candidate Deepali Das. They were seen distributing money to voters to garner support for the BJD candidate, alleged party spokesperson Sonali Sahu.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });