Home States Odisha

BJD seeks action against Tankadhar

On the other hand, the BJP alleged use misuse of government machinery by the ruling party to influence voters.

Published: 07th May 2023 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2023 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha BJP secretary Tankadhar Tripathy said the people are keen to know the municipal corporations, municipalities and NACs identified for such a sporting facility.

Odisha BJP secretary Tankadhar Tripathy. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ruling BJD on Saturday moved the Election Commission seeking strict action against BJP candidate for Jharsuguda bypoll Tankadhar Tripathy for alleged violation of the model code of conduct (MCC).

A BJD delegation submitted a memorandum with chief electoral officer (CEO) Nikunja Bihari Dhal in this regard alleging Tripathy campaigned for himself in the bypoll between 1 am and 2 am on the main road near Samsong chowk in Jharsuguda on May 5 in violation of the MCC that restricts campaigning after 10 pm. On the other hand, the BJP alleged use misuse of government machinery by the ruling party to influence voters.

A delegation of the BJP in a memorandum to the CEO alleged community resource persons of Zillapalli gram panchayat under Kolabira block--Asmita Nayak, Binita Nayak, J Pandaki Mal and Puja Patel --were actively campaigning for BJD candidate Deepali Das. They were seen distributing money to voters to garner support for the BJD candidate, alleged party spokesperson Sonali Sahu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJD Tankadhar Tripathy Jharsuguda bypoll Nikunja Bihari Dhal
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp