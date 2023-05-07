Home States Odisha

CM Naveen Patnaik dedicates 323 more 5T high schools                  

The state government has targeted to transform 6,132 high schools under the programme.

Published: 07th May 2023 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2023 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

CM Naveen Patnaik

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday dedicated another 323 transformed high schools as part of the third phase of the government’s 5T school transformation programme, in five districts of the state.

The institutions include 100 high schools are in Mayurbhanj, 76 in Nabarangpur, 62 each in Khurda and Bargarh districts and 23 in Boudh. With this, a total of 1,816 transformed high schools have been dedicated in five days during the third phase of the programme. The state government has targeted to transform 6,132 high schools under the programme.

Addressing the students through video conferencing, the Chief Minister explained to them about the use of technology in the present times.“Technology is affecting every aspect of life today. Children should try to learn new technologies so that they can be ahead in all fields in the modern age,” he said.

Among others, Ministers Basanti Hembram, Ashok Panda, Pradeep Kumar Amat, and Dabugaon MLAs Manohar Randhari and Snehangini Chhuriya attended from different districts.

