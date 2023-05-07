Hold hands of deprived, bring them forward: President Murmu

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Mayurbhanj district is home to at least 13 types of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG). These people need to be given equal footing with others so that they can be included in the mainstream, said the President of India, Droupadi Murmu while addressing the 12th convocation of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanjadeo University here on Saturday.

Appreciating the contribution of the royal family to the growth of Odia literature and education, the President said that Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanjadeo University has made a unique identity in the field of higher education and research in a short span of its history.

She appreciated the university for establishing the ‘Sacred Grove’ on its campus with the aim to preserve the bedrock of tribal practices and cultural traditions. “The ‘Sacred Grove’ is important for the conservation of environment and local bio-diversity. It is also one of the best examples of community-based management of natural resources,” Murmu said.

The President said it is the duty of all human beings to live in harmony with nature. She said that the Similipal National Park located in this region holds a globally-important place in terms of bio-diversity. She expressed confidence that the students and teachers of the university would find a way to protect bio-diversity through their research and innovation.

“Receiving degree does not mean that education process has been completed. Education is a continuous process. After getting higher education some of them would do a job, some will take up business and some do research but thinking of giving a job is better than thinking of doing a job,” the President said. She expressed happiness that the university has set up an incubation centre and provides assistance to the students, alumni and common people in setting up start-ups.

Speaking about helping the deprived people, the President said some people of the society are not very capable of competing with the masses. “Hold their hands and bring them forward. A healthy society can be built through generosity and cooperation,” Murmu asserted.

Before addressing the convocation programme, the President interacted with people from PVTGs and asked about their problems. Chancellor Ganeshi Lal, minister of Panchayati Raj and I&PR Pradeep Amat were among the dignitaries who attended the convocation event. On the day, while honoris causa was awarded to eight persons, gold medals were given away to 24 people and 90 scholars received their PhDs.

