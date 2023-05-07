Legal glossary on gender-inappropriate terms soon: CJI

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Saturday said the Supreme Court will soon launch a legal glossary on gender-inappropriate terms.

The CJI said the Supreme Court had launched a new initiative - IJURIS (Integrated Judicial Upgradation and Reforms on Infrastructure and Services) to not only improve judicial infrastructure at both micro and macro levels but also attune it to contemporary needs.

Under the initiative the apex court had recently launched the LGBTQ handbook. "We are almost on the anvil of launching a legal glossary on gender-inappropriate terms. In it, an effort has been made to explain why some words in legal proceedings are inappropriate," he said.

"If you read a judgment on 376, I am sure all of you have come across phrases that the 'victim was ravished by the appellant' or phrases such as 'she was a concubine' or in a bail order in an NDPS case that 'the negro was..'. Judges do that unwittingly," the CJI explained.

"I am not saying there is a bias in our minds. The purpose of the legal glossary is not to belittle our judiciary but to make aware that in the time we are living in, we pay as much attention to language as to substance", the CJI further explained.



