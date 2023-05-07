Home States Odisha

Naveen, Pradhan on Jharsuguda visit today

According to sources, senior BJD leaders visited the venue in the town where the BJD supremo is likely to address an election meeting.

Published: 07th May 2023 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2023 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (File photo)

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: On Sunday, Jharsuguda town is likely to witness high-voltage electioneering with Chief Minister and Union Education, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan scheduled to visit the town to campaign for the party candidates for the upcoming assembly by-elections.

While Patnaik will be addressing an election rally in support of BJD candidate Deepali Das, Pradhan will address a meeting and roadshow with BJP candidate Tankadhar Tripathy. Expected to draw a large crowd, preparations are afoot to make the visits of the leaders hassle-free. According to sources, senior BJD leaders visited the venue in the town where the BJD supremo is likely to address an election meeting.

Sources said, Patnaik will arrive at Veer Surendra Sai Airport in Jharsuguda at 4:30 pm on Sunday via a special aircraft and then proceed directly to Amlipali ground, the site of the election rally, at 4:50 pm. Soon after attending the event, he will return to Bhubaneswar from Jharsuguda airport at 5:15 pm.

Similarly, Pradhan will address a meeting in the block and start his roadshow from the local bus stand in Jharsuguda town at 4 pm. The Jharsuguda assembly by-election will take place on May 10 with vote counting scheduled on May 13.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Dharmendra Pradhan Tankadhar Tripathy
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp