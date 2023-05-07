Naveen, Pradhan on Jharsuguda visit today

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: On Sunday, Jharsuguda town is likely to witness high-voltage electioneering with Chief Minister and Union Education, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan scheduled to visit the town to campaign for the party candidates for the upcoming assembly by-elections.

While Patnaik will be addressing an election rally in support of BJD candidate Deepali Das, Pradhan will address a meeting and roadshow with BJP candidate Tankadhar Tripathy. Expected to draw a large crowd, preparations are afoot to make the visits of the leaders hassle-free. According to sources, senior BJD leaders visited the venue in the town where the BJD supremo is likely to address an election meeting.

Sources said, Patnaik will arrive at Veer Surendra Sai Airport in Jharsuguda at 4:30 pm on Sunday via a special aircraft and then proceed directly to Amlipali ground, the site of the election rally, at 4:50 pm. Soon after attending the event, he will return to Bhubaneswar from Jharsuguda airport at 5:15 pm.

Similarly, Pradhan will address a meeting in the block and start his roadshow from the local bus stand in Jharsuguda town at 4 pm. The Jharsuguda assembly by-election will take place on May 10 with vote counting scheduled on May 13.

