Newborn’s head gets stuck in toilet pan, rescued

By Express News Service

BARGARH: In a bizarre incident, the head of a newborn baby got stuck in the toilet pan soon after her mother delivered in the washroom in Bargarh district headquarters hospital here on Saturday. The baby was, however, rescued safely and is under observation in the hospital’s Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU). Her condition is reportedly stable.

Sources said the baby’s mother Santoshini Mirdha, a resident of Dungripali in Sonepur district, was admitted to the hospital on Friday for delivery. On Saturday while Mirdha went to the washroom to attend nature’s call, she delivered the baby. Unfortunately, the baby’s head got stuck in the pan of the toilet. A lone nurse rushed and rescued the baby with much difficulty. “There was no other staff to help the nurse,” a local Abhinash Deb, who was present there, alleged.

Additional district medical officer (ADMO) BB Meher said, “The patient went to the washroom and delivered the baby there. It was a precipitous labour and was so sudden that she could not call anyone,” Meher said adding, the baby was born prematurely. Admitting to staff crunch, Meher said, “If anyone is found responsible, action will be taken against him,” he added.

