Home States Odisha

Newborn’s head gets stuck in toilet pan, rescued

Sources said the baby’s mother Santoshini Mirdha, a resident of Dungripali in Sonepur district, was on Friday admitted to the hospital for delivery.

Published: 07th May 2023 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2023 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

baby

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BARGARH: In a bizarre incident, the head of a newborn baby got stuck in the toilet pan soon after her mother delivered in the washroom in Bargarh district headquarters hospital here on Saturday. The baby was, however, rescued safely and is under observation in the hospital’s Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU). Her condition is reportedly stable.

Sources said the baby’s mother Santoshini Mirdha, a resident of Dungripali in Sonepur district, was admitted to the hospital on Friday for delivery. On Saturday while Mirdha went to the washroom to attend nature’s call, she delivered the baby.  Unfortunately, the baby’s head got stuck in the pan of the toilet. A lone nurse rushed and rescued the baby with much difficulty. “There was no other staff to help the nurse,” a local Abhinash Deb, who was present there, alleged.

Additional district medical officer (ADMO) BB Meher said, “The patient went to the washroom and delivered the baby there. It was a precipitous labour and was so sudden that she could not call anyone,” Meher said adding, the baby was born prematurely. Admitting to staff crunch, Meher said, “If anyone is found responsible, action will be taken against him,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
newborn baby stuck
India Matters
KPCC president DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort pose for a photograph, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo | AP)
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary with wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Sangeeta Phogat during the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, May 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Locals at the site after an Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp