Odisha govt announces Rs 10 lakh aid for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy affected kids

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Saturday announced one-time financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for each Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) patient for genetic tests and treatment at super speciality hospitals. The announcement came following a directive of the Orissa High Court, which had directed both the Odisha government and Centre to inform as to what arrangement can be put in place to address the needs of children suffering from DMD.

In a notification, the Health and Family Welfare department has outlined the procedure to be followed for disbursement of the financial assistance through the chief minister’s relief fund (CMRF). The DMD patients can utilise the assistance for meeting the requirements towards an electric wheelchair and appropriate physiotherapy besides the test and treatment.

As per the guideline, the family of the patient will represent for financial assistance before the collector of the district concerned and the latter will send the representation for necessary verification by the CDMO concerned. After receipt of the recommendation certificate duly verified by the CDMO, collector of the district concerned will disburse Rs 10 lakh from the CMRF to the DMD patient through bank account transfer to the parent/guardian.

Collectors will submit a necessary requisition to the General Administration department for allotment of funds for the purpose and the CDMOs will submit the list of recommended patients to the government.

Health secretary Shalini Pandit said DMD is a rare, heritable, progressive disease without a known cure which requires high cost and lifelong treatment. The state government has announced extending financial assistance to render support for the treatment of such patients, she added.

Earlier, members of the Odisha Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Association (ODMDA) had staged a demonstration seeking intervention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for adequate treatment facilities for DMD-affected children/adolescents in the state. They had demanded monthly assistance of Rs 15,000 for each family and free genetic tests of children showing the symptoms and an insurance scheme for DMD children. In its last hearing in November, the Orissa High Court had issued a direction to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar to facilitate the treatment of 16 children suffering from DMD.

