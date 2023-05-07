SC to launch legal glossary on gender inappropriate terms

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Supreme Court will soon launch a legal glossary on gender-inappropriate terms. The CJI said the SC is making efforts to not only improve judicial infrastructure at both micro and macro levels but also attune it to contemporary needs.

The apex court had recently launched the LGBTQ handbook. “We are almost on the anvil of launching a legal glossary on gender-inappropriate terms. In it, the effort has been made to explain why some words in legal proceedings are inappropriate,” he said.

“If you read a judgment on 376, I am sure all of you have come across phrases that the ‘victim was ravished by the appellant’ or phrases such as ‘she was a concubine’ or in a bail order in an NDPS case that ‘the negro was..’. Judges do that unwittingly,” the CJI explained.

“I am not saying there is a bias in our minds. The purpose of the legal glossary is not to belittle our judiciary but to make aware that in the time we are living in, we pay as much attention to language as to substance”, the CJI further explained.

