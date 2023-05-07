Home States Odisha

Tech, AI integration vital for making judiciary more accessible to citizens: CJI

Some of the finest lawyers are not necessarily lawyers who are confined to the capital cities of most states.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Making a strong pitch for greater integration of technology, digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence (AI) in the judiciary, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Saturday said it was necessary to make the justice delivery system more accessible to the common people.

Delivering the inaugural address at the ‘National Conference on Digitisation, Paperless Courts, and E-Initiatives’ at the Odisha Judicial Academy here, the CJI said pitchforking technology is not to place judiciary away from people but to reach out to the common citizens of the country.

“The vision of e-courts project is to provide affordable, cost-effective, transparent and accountable justice delivery system”, he said, adding, “each of these phrases is not a label but signifies the core of our mission of reaching out to citizens and replacing the earlier colonial mode.”

‘The digital infrastructure we intend to create is firstly paperless courts. Secondly virtual courts”, the CJI said and went on to cite the case of Orissa High Court which has already opened virtual high courts in 20 districts. The setting up of the virtual high courts has enabled the Orissa High Court to truly be representative of the entire state and ensure that there is access to justice for citizens, he observed.

While observing that technology has obliterated the need for benches of the high court, the CJI said, “Each high court is not really a high court for the metropolitan capital of the state. Some of the finest lawyers are not necessarily lawyers who are confined to the capital cities of most states. Many of them do not move to the capital cities. For a variety of reasons, they are confined to their own districts. So why should they not have access in presenting their cases before the high court.”

‘My experience in Supreme Court is that the only thing they lack may be the swagger of those who regularly appear in the SC. But they certainly have confidence, knowledge and close connection with the litigants who trust them,’ he said.

He stressed the greater use of AI saying it is replete with possibilities. AI will make a lot of things easier for the judges and judicial process, he said and added, it is already being put into use by the Supreme Court. He said a project has been launched for the translation of judgments into all Indian languages.

“What better way to provide access to our citizens than in the language they understand. Thus, now we are in the process of using Artificial Intelligence (AI). IIT Madras, which will show a presentation here, is at the forefront of that activity,” he said. The Supreme Court has also been using AI for live transcription of hearings of the Constitutional bench, he said.

Justice Chandrachud, however, pointed to the flipside of using technology and underscored the necessity for the judges and judicial officers to be judicious in using them. Citing the livestreaming of court proceedings, he said, it has placed new demands on the judges.“There are clips of how a Patna HC judge is asking an IAS officer why he is not appropriately dressed or Gujarat HC judge asking a lawyer why she is not prepared with her case are going around.”

‘Lot of funny stuff is going on in YouTube which should be controlled because what happens in the court is extremely serious stuff, “ he said. The CJI further said, “For livestreaming or interface with social media we need to create a robust cloud infrastructure for livestreaming. We also need new hardware for courts”.

The CJI also called for continuing of hybrid mode of hearing by the high courts. The SC has received PILs on disbanding of video conferencing by some high courts. “I have written to all Chief Justices not to disband the infrastructure which was created during the pandemic. Covid 19 provided us a justification, an imperative. But technology is not confined to Covid-19 pandemic, we must look beyond it”, the CJI said.

