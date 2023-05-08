10 Odia students return home from strife-hit Manipur

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At least 10 Odia students of Central Agricultural University, Imphal, who were stranded on the varsity campus for the last four days due to violence in Manipur, returned home on Sunday. Special arrangements for transport and accommodation during transit were made for the students who were received by director of Odisha Paribar, Dilip Routray at Biju Patnaik International Airport here, stated the Chief Minister’s Office.

The students said they were scared as incidents unfolded in Manipur leading to suspension of internet and curfew for five days.“We got nervous after Meghalaya and a few other neighbouring states started evacuating their students from the campus Wednesday night onwards. The situation turned worse on Thursday and the impact of the protests and violence was felt near the university campus. We were shifted to another hostel as the one we were staying in was near the main road. Still burning villages during night were clearly visible. We also saw arson and heard gunshots,” said Swayam Satya Prangya, a PG student.

Swayam said it was not safe to venture outside the campus and supply of ration to the hostels could have been hampered anytime. The students requested the Odisha government to rescue them from the place. After two days of communication, the state government made arrangements for their evacuation. The students said going to Imphal airport from the university was not easy.

“We were accompanied by the district magistrate, military and paramilitary troops when we left for the airport at around 10.30 pm. At one place the forces had to use tear gas to disperse the mob,” said PS Jena, another student. He said some agitators even pelted stones at their vehicle damaging a few window glass panels. “However, no one of us was hurt in the incident,” he said. The students, including four girls, after their arrival went to meet Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Nivas. They thanked the chief minister for bringing them back safely to Bhubaneswar. The chief minister presented Hockey India jerseys to the students and hoped normalcy would return to Manipur soon.“The students were first brought to Kolkata, where they were received by the staff of Utkal Bhawan. They landed at BPIA in the forenoon,” said Routray.

