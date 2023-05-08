Home States Odisha

5T secretary reviews projects in CM’s home constituency Hinjili

Published: 08th May 2023 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2023 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

VK Pandian being greeted by locals at Sheragada on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

 BHUBANESWAR: 5T secretary VK Pandian visited Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s home constituency Hinjili in Ganjam district and reviewed various development projects on Sunday. Pandian’s tour started early at 6.30 am as he visited Shyamalai temple at Burupada on the outskirts of Hinjili. From there, he went to Uttareswar Shiva temple at Pitala panchayat in Sheragada block.

He held discussions with committee members of the Jagannath temples at Sheragada, Karadakana and Alarigada about the development of the shrines. The 5T secretary also assured to development of the Panchuani Tara Tarini and Karanjei shrines near Pitala.

Pandian visited Pitala and Sheragada Degree Colleges and interacted with the students. He took note of various issues raised by the students. He stressed the development of technical and educational institutions in Seragada and Hinjili.

The 5T secretary also met members of Mission Shakti and reviewed the working of local self-help groups. He held a detailed discussion with members of Panchayati Raj Institutions on development of Pitala, Karadakana and Alarigada. He also interacted with local residents on the day.

In the afternoon, he visited Shankara Eye Hospital at Samarjhola and asked the authorities to ensure that benefits of various welfare schemes of the state government reach the people.Chief minister’s special secretary R Vineel Krishna and joint secretary Shubhranshu Sekhar Mishra, chief development officer of Ganjam Keerthi Vasan V, district collector Dibya Jyoti Parida and Chhatrapur sub-collector Prasanna Kumar Patra were present during the 5T secretary’s visit.

