AMRI Hospital in Odisha hosts cardiac conclave 2023

In addition, we have also conducted more than 1,500 cath lab procedures, taking our total cath lab procedures to more than 17,000.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Cardiac Conclave 2023, one of the biggest conferences in Eastern India on cardiology, interventional cardiology and cardiac procedures, was organised by AMRI Hospital Bhubaneswar recently.Aimed at spreading awareness and sharing knowledge with opening avenues for collaboration among medical professionals from the field of cardiology in Odisha, the conclave witnessed participation of  renowned cardiologists and healthcare professionals from different states presenting on a range of topics related to cardiovascular diseases and their management.

Medical superintendent at AMRI Bhubaneswar Dr Siddharth Mishra during the event emphasised on the importance of organizing such events to update medical professionals on the advances in the field of cardiology. He elaborated on the excellent clinical success in Cardiac Sciences at AMRI Bhubaneswar and said that the hospital has conducted more than 10,000 Coronary Angiograms (CAG), 5,000 PTCAs, and 1,000 CABG procedures.“In addition, we have also conducted more than 1,500 cath lab procedures, taking our total cath lab procedures to more than 17,000.”

“Our success in the field of cardiology is a testament to the expertise of our team of doctors and healthcare professionals, as well as our commitment to providing the best possible care to our patients,” said AMRI Hospitals Group CEO Rupak Barua.Director of Cardiology at AMRI Bhubaneswar Dr JK Padhi, renowned interventional cardiologist Dr Mahesh Agarwala, HoD (Cardiology) at AMRI Bhubaneswar Dr Lingaraj Nath and cardiac sciences consultant at AMRI Bhubaneswar Dr Dibya Ranjan Behera also spoke at the conclave.

