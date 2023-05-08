Another security lapse: Man poses with President’s chopper in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARIPADA/BHUBANESWAR: If the power outage during the address by President Droupadi Murmu at Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University was not enough, another major security breach came to the fore on Sunday as photographs of a man with the first citizen’s helicopter started doing rounds on social media.

A day before the President attended the 12th convocation, she visited Similipal Tiger Reserve. One helipad was designated for the President’s landing at Chheligodhuli near Jashipur from there she went to the tiger reserve by road.

Jaswant Behera, a pharmacist, was on duty at the helipad during Murmu’s visit. Sources said Behera asked someone present at the high-security zone to click his photographs while sitting on the boarding step of the President’s helicopter. He even posed in front of the helicopter for a photograph.

Behera reportedly uploaded the two photographs along with a selfie clicked in front of the President’s helicopter on his Facebook profile. Behera later removed the photographs and apologised for posting them on his social media account.

Sources said Behera was suspended after his photographs clicked in an unscrupulous manner went viral. “Jaswant Behera was frisked properly when he arrived on official duty at the helipad. He possibly managed to click his photographs with the helicopter when the security personnel asked everyone present there to vacate the area minutes before the President was scheduled to return to the helipad from the tiger reserve,” said a senior police officer.

Sources said the security personnel had noticed Behera while he was clicking the photographs with the President’s helicopter and they had strictly warned him not to post them on social media but he did not pay heed to their caution. An inquiry has been launched into the matter and further action will be initiated accordingly, said the police officer.

BARIPADA/BHUBANESWAR: If the power outage during the address by President Droupadi Murmu at Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University was not enough, another major security breach came to the fore on Sunday as photographs of a man with the first citizen’s helicopter started doing rounds on social media. A day before the President attended the 12th convocation, she visited Similipal Tiger Reserve. One helipad was designated for the President’s landing at Chheligodhuli near Jashipur from there she went to the tiger reserve by road. Jaswant Behera, a pharmacist, was on duty at the helipad during Murmu’s visit. Sources said Behera asked someone present at the high-security zone to click his photographs while sitting on the boarding step of the President’s helicopter. He even posed in front of the helicopter for a photograph.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Behera reportedly uploaded the two photographs along with a selfie clicked in front of the President’s helicopter on his Facebook profile. Behera later removed the photographs and apologised for posting them on his social media account. Sources said Behera was suspended after his photographs clicked in an unscrupulous manner went viral. “Jaswant Behera was frisked properly when he arrived on official duty at the helipad. He possibly managed to click his photographs with the helicopter when the security personnel asked everyone present there to vacate the area minutes before the President was scheduled to return to the helipad from the tiger reserve,” said a senior police officer. Sources said the security personnel had noticed Behera while he was clicking the photographs with the President’s helicopter and they had strictly warned him not to post them on social media but he did not pay heed to their caution. An inquiry has been launched into the matter and further action will be initiated accordingly, said the police officer.