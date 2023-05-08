IGIT, IMD ink MoU for meteorology research

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Indira Gandhi Institute of Technology (IGIT) at Sarang in Dhenkanal recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in New Delhi for carrying out various academic activities and research work pertaining to meteorology.

The objective of the collaboration is to plan and execute joint research, involve in capacity building, carry out field studies and consultancy projects on meteorology, climate and environmental sciences. Besides, IGIT and IMD will undertake development of case studies, conduct research and bring out publications/reports and organize meetings, seminars and conferences on emerging issues related to environment.

“IGIT and IMD will jointly explore the use of emerging technologies like geospatial technology in the areas related to environment, exchange resource persons and share training resources including online/offline modules which will be developed either separately or jointly,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre director HR Biswas. The MoU was signed in the presence of IMD DG Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Biswas and senior officials of IGIT.

