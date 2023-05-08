Home States Odisha

Lecturer held for extortion bid by posing as Vigilance SP

During interrogation, Majhi revealed he was attempting to extort money from various government officials and contractors by impersonating as a senior vigilance officer.

Published: 08th May 2023 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2023 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

arrested

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch on Sunday arrested a lecturer of a private college for allegedly impersonating as a Vigilance SP and extorting money from various government officials and contractors. Manoj Kumar Majhi (34) of Krushnaprasad in Puri district impersonated as a Vigilance SP by using the officer’s photograph on his WhatsApp number. Majhi even saved his mobile phone number in the name of the Vigilance SP to ensure his identity on Truecaller seems genuine.

STF registered a case in this connection on May 5 and launched a probe into the matter. During investigation, the agency established Majhi had contacted at least 14 government officials in the last few months and demanded money to not book them in false corruption cases.

Sources said none of the government officials paid Majhi. The accused had allegedly threatened and demanded money from government employees like a senior engineer of Roads and Buildings Division in Bhubaneswar, executive engineer of Public Works Department in Baripada, project director of District Rural Development Agency in Khurda, special secretary in the office of the engineer-in-chief (civil) in the capital among others.

During interrogation, Majhi revealed he was attempting to extort money from various government officials and contractors by impersonating as a senior vigilance officer. Majhi has a degree in MSc (Chemistry) and completed his PhD from Sambalpur University.  “Apart from attempting to extort money from various government officials and several contractors, Majhi has also cheated at least two job aspirants to the tune of Rs 12 lakh. Investigation into the case is continuing,” said STF IG Jai Narayan Pankaj.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Special Task Force Crime Branch
India Matters
Union Home minister Amit Shah. (File Photo)
The Club of thinkers defeats us in surveys, but we win on the ground: Amit Shah
: Locals gather after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Hanumangarh district, Monday, May 8, 2023. At least two civilians were killed in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
IAF's MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan; two civilians killed, pilot safe
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Seven personnel of Tamil Nadu Special Police suspended
A blast was reported on a heritage street near the Golden Temple on Monday. (Photo | ANI)
Another explosion near Golden Temple, no one injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp