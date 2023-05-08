Home States Odisha

Man held for abetting wife’s suicide in Odisha

However soon after, he reportedly developed an extra-marital affair with another woman and decided to marry her.

Published: 08th May 2023 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2023 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Representational Image

By Express News Service

PARADIP: A 30-year-old man from Chunbellari village within Paradip Lock police limits was arrested on Saturday for allegedly abetting his wife’s suicide. Accused Himanshu Rana married Rosalin Pradhan, 28, in 2019 and the couple has a two-year-old son. However, Rosalin was staying at her parent’s house for the past two years as Rana’s family allegedly tortured her over dowry.

Six months back, Rana met Rosalin and convinced her to return on the promise that she would not be tortured again. However, soon after, he reportedly developed an extra-marital affair with another woman and decided to marry her. When Rana asked his wife to sign divorce papers, she refused to oblige. Irked, Rana began torturing her again. Unable to bear the torture, Rosalin reportedly hanged herself on Friday.

Later Rosalin’s mother Puspa filed an FIR with Paradip Lock police alleging that Rana was responsible for the suicide. She demanded his arrest and permission to allow her grandson to stay with her.
IIC Bhabhgrahai Rout said the body was seized. The accused was produced in court on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suicide Odisha abetting wife’s suicide
India Matters
Union Home minister Amit Shah. (File Photo)
The Club of thinkers defeats us in surveys, but we win on the ground: Amit Shah
: Locals gather after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Hanumangarh district, Monday, May 8, 2023. At least two civilians were killed in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
IAF's MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan; two civilians killed, pilot safe
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Seven personnel of Tamil Nadu Special Police suspended
A blast was reported on a heritage street near the Golden Temple on Monday. (Photo | ANI)
Another explosion near Golden Temple, no one injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp