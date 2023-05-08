Man held for abetting wife’s suicide in Odisha

By Express News Service

PARADIP: A 30-year-old man from Chunbellari village within Paradip Lock police limits was arrested on Saturday for allegedly abetting his wife’s suicide. Accused Himanshu Rana married Rosalin Pradhan, 28, in 2019 and the couple has a two-year-old son. However, Rosalin was staying at her parent’s house for the past two years as Rana’s family allegedly tortured her over dowry.

Six months back, Rana met Rosalin and convinced her to return on the promise that she would not be tortured again. However, soon after, he reportedly developed an extra-marital affair with another woman and decided to marry her. When Rana asked his wife to sign divorce papers, she refused to oblige. Irked, Rana began torturing her again. Unable to bear the torture, Rosalin reportedly hanged herself on Friday.

Later Rosalin’s mother Puspa filed an FIR with Paradip Lock police alleging that Rana was responsible for the suicide. She demanded his arrest and permission to allow her grandson to stay with her.

IIC Bhabhgrahai Rout said the body was seized. The accused was produced in court on Saturday.

