Matric results by May 3rd, Plus II by 4th week of May in Odisha

The Minister’s assurance has come as a relief for students who are waiting anxiously for the results.

08th May 2023

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Sunday said the results of Class-X exams conducted by the state board along with Science and Commerce streams of Annual Plus II exams are likely to be published by the third and fourth week of this month respectively.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash informed media the dates for the publication of results of Class X and Plus II exams have not been finalised yet. However, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha is likely to announce the results of the matric board exam (summative assessment-II) in third week of May while the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) may also declare the results of Plus II Science and Commerce streams by the last week of the month.“The evaluation of answer sheets of both Class X and Plus II final year students is in progress and the dates for publication of results could be announced soon,” he said.

The Minister’s assurance has come as a relief for students who are waiting anxiously for the results. Students sometimes face challenges due to late publication of results of schools affiliated to BSE and CHSE. However, with the government deciding to publish the results of schools affiliated with the Boards this month, it will help students in better career planning, opined educationists.

Around 5.4 lakh students had appeared the matric exams held in March this year while around 3.5 lakh appeared in the annual Plus II examination the same month.  The results of Plus II Arts and vocational education are likely to be announced after publication of the results of the Commerce and Science streams, sources in the CHSE said.

