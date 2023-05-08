Mystery shrouds Class VIII girl’s death in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Unease prevailed in Gajapati’s Laxmipur area after a Class VIII student of a residential girls’ school in Rayagada block died under mysterious circumstances on Saturday night amid pregnancy claims by her parents. The girl was a student of Kshetada Kanyashram near Laxmipur.

Sources said the student was staying with her parents in Sanasadha village within Ramagiri police limits for the last 20 days as her school was closed for summer vacation. On Saturday, she suddenly fell sick and became unconscious.

She was rushed to the nearby Rayagada hospital. During her treatment, her parents reportedly collected her blood sample and gave it to a local pathology centre for test. The blood test report allegedly was positive for pregnancy.

Subsequently, it was found during diagnosis that the student suffered from blood deficiency. She was later shifted to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) at Paralakhemundi where doctors found that she was suffering from pneumonia. However, the girl died during treatment in the night and her body was sent for postmortem.

On Sunday, her postmortem report revealed that she died due to renal failure. A doctor of the DHH said in kidney failure cases, the blood report may show positive for pregnancy. But the girl was not pregnant.

Ramagiri IIC AC Patra said police have registered an unnatural death case and investigation into the incident is underway.

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Saturday sought a report from Gajapati administration over the mysterious death of a 14-year-old Class IX girl student of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) at Betaguda in February this year.On February 19, Soudamini Raita was found hanging in her hostel room.

While the JNV authorities claimed the student died by suicide, her father David Raita lodged an FIR with Paralakhemundi police alleging that his daughter was murdered in a planned way.Alleging faults in the inquiry by police, a social activist had approached the NHRC seeking its intervention into the matter.

Local tribals have been staging dharna in front of the JNV at Betaguda for the last more than two and a half months demanding an impartial probe into the student’s death.

