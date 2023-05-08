Orissa High Court quashes govt letter of caution to SCBMCH professor six years back

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has indicted the state government for using words “not to repeat such behaviour in future” to caution a professor of SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) after he was acquitted of charges of sexual harassment by the Institutional Complaints Committee (ICC).

The indictment came while the high court quashed a letter, the state government had issued on November 17, 2016 to Dr SP Singh, the then professor of department of gastroenterology in SCBMCH.A junior lady faculty member had brought the charges of sexual harassment charges against Dr Singh in November 2014. The ICC completed an inquiry within less than three months and concluded that entire issue was more of an administrative nature rather than sexual harassment.

But the state government took note of the ICC report and issued a letter to Singh advising him not to make correspondence with any of the faculty directly regarding their lapses and to bring the same to the notice of principal/superintendent. The letter issued by a deputy secretary of the Health & Family Welfare department also cautioned him “not to repeat such behaviour in future.”

In the same year Singh filed a petition before the Odisha Administrative Tribunal (OAT) challenging the letter. After abolition of the OAT, the petition was transferred to the high court in 2021. His petition was pending all these years till it was acted upon on April 24, 2023.

While allowing Dr Singh’s plea, the single judge bench of Justice BP Routray observed,”Since as per the finding of the ICC all such allegations levelled against the Petitioner are found without merit, the observations made against the Petitioner in the November 17, 2016 letter to caution him not to repeat such behaviour are found unjustified.”

‘The warning given therein in the context of inquiry proceeding of the ICC where he was exonerated completely, such observation made against the Petitioner in the letter are found beyond authority and accordingly quashed,” Justice Routray further ruled. Dr Singh, who has in the meanwhile retired from service, on Sunday said, “Justice has come in my favour, but only after nearly half a decade”.

While releasing copies of the high court order at a press conference along with advocate Sagarika Sahoo, Singh said there was need for amendment of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act 2013. The Act stipulates that the identity of the female complainant cannot be revealed.

“This protection should also extend to the male. False accusation against a male tarnishing his character and reputation leading to marital, social, and financial harm should be taken equally seriously,” he said. “The Act should ensure that every step is time-bound including providing the report and taking of action on the basis of ICC report,” said Singh, who was not provided with the inquiry report of ICC for over two years.

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has indicted the state government for using words “not to repeat such behaviour in future” to caution a professor of SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) after he was acquitted of charges of sexual harassment by the Institutional Complaints Committee (ICC). The indictment came while the high court quashed a letter, the state government had issued on November 17, 2016 to Dr SP Singh, the then professor of department of gastroenterology in SCBMCH.A junior lady faculty member had brought the charges of sexual harassment charges against Dr Singh in November 2014. The ICC completed an inquiry within less than three months and concluded that entire issue was more of an administrative nature rather than sexual harassment. But the state government took note of the ICC report and issued a letter to Singh advising him not to make correspondence with any of the faculty directly regarding their lapses and to bring the same to the notice of principal/superintendent. The letter issued by a deputy secretary of the Health & Family Welfare department also cautioned him “not to repeat such behaviour in future.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In the same year Singh filed a petition before the Odisha Administrative Tribunal (OAT) challenging the letter. After abolition of the OAT, the petition was transferred to the high court in 2021. His petition was pending all these years till it was acted upon on April 24, 2023. While allowing Dr Singh’s plea, the single judge bench of Justice BP Routray observed,”Since as per the finding of the ICC all such allegations levelled against the Petitioner are found without merit, the observations made against the Petitioner in the November 17, 2016 letter to caution him not to repeat such behaviour are found unjustified.” ‘The warning given therein in the context of inquiry proceeding of the ICC where he was exonerated completely, such observation made against the Petitioner in the letter are found beyond authority and accordingly quashed,” Justice Routray further ruled. Dr Singh, who has in the meanwhile retired from service, on Sunday said, “Justice has come in my favour, but only after nearly half a decade”. While releasing copies of the high court order at a press conference along with advocate Sagarika Sahoo, Singh said there was need for amendment of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act 2013. The Act stipulates that the identity of the female complainant cannot be revealed. “This protection should also extend to the male. False accusation against a male tarnishing his character and reputation leading to marital, social, and financial harm should be taken equally seriously,” he said. “The Act should ensure that every step is time-bound including providing the report and taking of action on the basis of ICC report,” said Singh, who was not provided with the inquiry report of ICC for over two years.