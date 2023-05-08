Two lady ASI's injured after being attacked by Odisha villagers

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Two women police personnel sustained grievous injuries after they were attacked by some locals during a raid at Sirolo village within Tirtol police limits on Saturday. The injured personnel include assistant sub-inspectors (ASI) Nilam Soren and Susama Muduli. Five persons have been arrested for their involvement in assaulting the police team. While Susama was referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack in a critical condition, Nilam is getting treated at the Manijanga community health centre.

Sources said a clash had taken place last month between family members of two villagers - Prasan Lenka and Deepak Barik over a land dispute. Later, some members of Barik family allegedly ransacked Prasan’s house, abducted and stripped his wife Bharati and locked her inside a village temple before fleeing. On getting information, police reached the spot and rescued Bharati. Later Prasan filed complaint against 15 persons and a case was registered. Police was however unable to nab them since they were all absconding.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, when IIC Jugal Kishore Das along with his team reached the village to raid Barik’s house, the latter’s family members and some villagers began pelting stones and attacking them with lathis, injuring the women police personnel grievously. Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Prasant Kumar Majhi said a case was registered and five persons were arrested. The accused were identified as Deepak Barik, Debasish Barik, Alekh Chandra Bahalia, Prasant Barik and Bhagirathi Barik.“A manhunt has been launched to nab the others involved,” he added.

