Home States Odisha

Two lady ASI's injured after being attacked by Odisha villagers

Sources said a clash had taken place last month between family members of two villagers - Prasan Lenka and Deepak Barik over a land dispute.

Published: 08th May 2023 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2023 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Representational image. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Two women police personnel sustained grievous injuries after they were attacked by some locals during a raid at Sirolo village within Tirtol police limits on Saturday. The injured personnel include assistant sub-inspectors (ASI) Nilam Soren and Susama Muduli. Five persons have been arrested for their involvement in assaulting the police team. While Susama was referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack in a critical condition, Nilam is getting treated at the Manijanga community health centre.

Sources said a clash had taken place last month between family members of two villagers - Prasan Lenka and Deepak Barik over a land dispute. Later, some members of Barik family allegedly ransacked Prasan’s house, abducted and stripped his wife Bharati and locked her inside a village temple before fleeing. On getting information, police reached the spot and rescued Bharati. Later Prasan filed complaint against 15 persons and a case was registered. Police was however unable to nab them since they were all absconding.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, when IIC Jugal Kishore Das along with his team reached the village to raid Barik’s house, the latter’s family members and some villagers began pelting stones and attacking them with lathis, injuring the women police personnel grievously. Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Prasant Kumar Majhi said a case was registered and five persons were arrested. The accused were identified as Deepak Barik, Debasish Barik, Alekh Chandra Bahalia, Prasant Barik and Bhagirathi Barik.“A manhunt has been launched to nab the others involved,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha villagers Two lady ASI's injured
India Matters
Union Home minister Amit Shah. (File Photo)
The Club of thinkers defeats us in surveys, but we win on the ground: Amit Shah
: Locals gather after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Hanumangarh district, Monday, May 8, 2023. At least two civilians were killed in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
IAF's MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan; two civilians killed, pilot safe
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Seven personnel of Tamil Nadu Special Police suspended
A blast was reported on a heritage street near the Golden Temple on Monday. (Photo | ANI)
Another explosion near Golden Temple, no one injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp