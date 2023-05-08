Home States Odisha

Veterinarians resume work after talks with Odisha government

Representatives of all district units of OVSA attended a meeting convened by Fisheries and Animal Resources Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain here on Saturday.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Members of Odisha Veterinary Service Association (OVSA) have taken back their resignations and resumed work following assurance from the state government for favourable consideration of their grievances and revocation of transfer orders of the central executive committee members.

Veterinary doctors across the state had resigned en masse on May 4 protesting vindictive transfer of around 20 office bearers of OVSA. All the veterinarians had boycotted work on digital platform from May 1 seeking fulfilment of their 10-point charter of demands.

Representatives of all district units of OVSA attended a meeting convened by Fisheries and Animal Resources Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain here on Saturday. The demands and grievances of the veterinarians were discussed at the meeting. The minister said some of the demands like pay parity with general doctors, cadre restructuring to create promotional avenues, filling up of all vacant posts and infrastructure development will time to fulfill and assured he will take up the same with the government.

“After getting assurance on revocation of transfer orders of executives of OVSA CEC and consideration of grievances of OVS cadre, all Vets resumed work with digital support,” said a tweet posted by OVSA Cuttack district unit. Earlier, members of OVSA met chief secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena.

