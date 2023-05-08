12-hour Koraput bandh on May 9 in Odisha

JEYPORE: The district unit of Congress has called a 12-hour bandh on May 9 (Tuesday) alleging an apathetic attitude of both Central and state governments towards the people of Koraput district.
Briefing mediapersons, senior Congress leader and Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati said people of Koraput particularly the young generation have been facing problems in getting employment.
While local students find it difficult to get jobs even in junior positions in education, health and revenue sectors, the state government recruiting candidates from outside is unfair. Besides, the suspension of the academic curriculum in BEd colleges of Koraput for the last three years has added to their woes, Bahinipati added.
“Our students do not even get jobs in Class IV posts of the government. The state government is knowingly ignoring the students of our district,” alleged the MLA further demanding that local candidates be considered for vacancies in different departments of the district.
The Centre too is neglecting the area by not opening a central school in Jeypore, Bahinipati rued. “So the Congress has called a 12-hour bandh. The strike will, however, not affect emergency situations like examinations or medical issues,” he added. MLA