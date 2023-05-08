21 more Odia students return from Manipur

BHUBANESWAR: A day after 10 Odia students returned home safely from Manipur, another 21 were brought back to the state by the government on Monday.
Sources said 21 students, including five girls from four universities including 15 from NIT Manipur and two from the Central Agricultural University were brought to Kolkata and then to the state capital. “While the state government made the arrangements for our return, army personnel provided us security and brought us safely to the airport from our campus,” said an NIT Manipur student.
Officials of Odisha Paribar said they are coordinating with authorities concerned to safely bring back other students stranded in the North East state.