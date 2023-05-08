BSCL has 14 months to complete smart city projects in Bhubaneswar

He said there will be no pending smart city projects in the city after the completion of the two pending ones. On the other hand, he said, as part of making the agency self-reliant within a year, the BSCL will focus on better management of Janpath Road, two multi-level car parking units at Saheed Nagar and Raj Mahal and the new BMC-ICOMC building. “We hope Bhubaneswar will be chosen as a mentor for cities to be picked up for the development of new smart cities in Odisha and other parts of the country in the near future,” the officer said.