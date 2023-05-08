Five arrested in group brawl over vulgar audio message in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur Police on Monday arrested five persons in connection with a group brawl that broke at the Kumbharpada area under the Dhanupali police station of the city late on Sunday evening.
According to police, tension erupted over the exchange of vulgar audio messages between two persons from the Kumbharpada area. Both were known to each other and stayed 100 metres away. Without revealing the names of anyone, police said, a few days ago, one of them abused the other using vulgar language through an audio message. Irked, the person who received it, blocked the sender.
However, on Sunday evening, both had gone out with friends when they bumped into each other and the sender of the earlier vulgar message again allegedly used abusive language towards the other and his family members. This led to an argument between the two and their friends. Eventually, the matter turned into a brawl between the two groups.
However, people present in the locality informed the police who reached the spot and brought the situation under control. The police arrested one person along with his associates. Sambalpur Superintendent of Police (SP), B Gangadhar said, cases have been registered from both sides.
Five persons have already been arrested. However, the man, who had sent the audio messages, and his associates are yet to be arrested. We have all the evidence against them. They will be nabbed soon, said the SP. Police have been deployed in that area to check the escalation of the unpleasant incident.
12 injured in caste war in Ganjam village
Berhampur: At least 12 people sustained injuries in a group clash at Landajuali village within Aska police limits in Ganjam district on Monday. The clash took place between people belonging to Gola and Gouda castes. Sources said last month, a dispute arose between the two groups after a woman of the Gouda caste was teased in the village.
A meeting was convened and the accused of Gola caste was asked to pay a fine of `50,000. When the accused could not pay the fine, members of the Gouda caste attacked him, leading to the clash. Police said three persons have sustained critical injuries and are undergoing treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital. No complaint has been lodged with the police in this connection so far.