Gruesome incidents in Odisha, one after another

By Express News Service

Jilted lover kills girl by slitting throat

ANGUL: Shockwaves spread in the region after a jilted lover murdered a 14-year-old girl by slitting her throat at Kuio village within Angul Sadar police limits on Monday.

The accused is 26-year-old Ranjan Behera of Badagunduri village in Kaniha and a driver by profession. The deceased minor was a Class VIII student at a private school here. Though her family hailed from Danara, they were residing at the Kuio rehabilitation site. The girl’s father works in the coal mines.

Police said Ranjan was in love with the minor girl. When her family members came to know about the relationship, they took away the girl’s mobile phone and changed the SIM card. Unable to contact the girl, the accused became infuriated.

At around 9 am, Ranjan went to Kuio village to meet the girl. After the victim’s father went to work, he entered her house and slit her throat before fleeing. The girl’s mother was in the kitchen and her younger brother was playing outside when the incident took place.

Finding the girl lying in a pool of blood, family members rushed her to the Angul district headquarters hospital where she was declared dead. Angul Sadar IIC Satyabrat Rout said a case has been registered and efforts are underway to nab the accused driver who is on the run.

Man kills wife for not cooking rice

SAMBALPUR: In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old man bludgeoned his wife to death for not cooking rice for dinner at Nuadhi village within Jamankira police limits here on Sunday night. The deceased was identified as Pushpa Dharua (35). Police have detained the accused husband Sanatan Dharma, a daily wage labourer.

Police said the accused lived with his wife Pushpa, daughter and son in Nuadhi village. On a fateful night, the couple was alone in the house as their daughter had shifted to Kuchinda a few days back to work as domestic help. Similarly, their son had gone to his friend’s house to sleep.

When Sanatan returned home at around 11 pm, he found that his wife Pushpa had cooked curry for dinner but she forgot the rice. This led to a heated argument between the couple. As their fight intensified, Sanatan in a fit of rage hit Pushpa’s head with a brick resulting in her death.

When Sanatan’s son returned home on Monday morning, he found his mother lying dead. He immediately raised an alarm following which neighbours rushed to their house. On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the body. While Sanatan was detained, Pushpa’s body was sent to Kuchinda sub-divisional hospital for autopsy.

Locals said the couple shared a harmonious marital life and rarely fought with each other. “We never thought Sanatan could commit such a crime,” they said. IIC of Jamankira police station Premjit Das said an autopsy of the victim’s body was conducted on Monday. The accused husband has been detained and is being interrogated. Further investigation is underway.

Woman hacked to death by husband, her body chopped into pieces

BALASORE: A 43-year-old man reportedly hacked his wife to death with an axe over a marital dispute and chopped her body into pieces at Polasia village within Basta police limits here on Saturday night.

The horrific crime came to light on Sunday after the accused, Pradeep Das, was trying to dispose of his wife’s chopped body parts. The deceased woman was identified as 37-year-old Mama Das.

As the accused and his brother are on the run, police have detained their mother for interrogation.

Sources said Pradeep married Mama 10 years back and they have a daughter (6) and son (4). The couple’s marital life was a mess and they used to fight frequently. On Saturday, a quarrel broke out between the duo over some issue. In a fit of rage, Pradeep attacked Mama with an axe and killed her. He then chopped her body into pieces and hid it in a gunny bag.

On Sunday morning, Pradeep went to the nearby railway tracks and was trying to dispose of the gunny bag when he was caught by locals. While the accused fled, villagers informed the police which rushed to the spot and seized the bag containing Mama’s chopped body.

Basta IIC Barini Das said the body was sent to FM Medical College and Hospital for autopsy. The accused’s mother has been detained and is being interrogated. “The deceased’s family members lodged a complaint alleging dowry torture and murder. A case has been registered and efforts are underway to nab the accused,” the IIC added.

